Brookdale Reports February 2022 Occupancy

February 2022 Observations:

February was the fourth consecutive month of positive year-over-year weighted average occupancy growth since the pandemic began.

Achieved positive net move-ins and move-outs (MIMO) in February for first time since 2014 while weighted average occupancy held relatively flat (-10 bps) during the month.

Weighted average occupancy grew 390 basis points from start of turnaround in February 2021 .

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 679 communities in 41 states as of December 31, 2021, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or Twitter.

