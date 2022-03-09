Hear from industry leaders about the latest in higher education and research compliance

MINNEAPOLIS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) & Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA) is pleased to announce this year's Higher Education Compliance Conference and Research Compliance Conference, June 8–10, 2022. These two events will be held in Anaheim, CA, running concurrently, and those who register to one will also get complimentary access to the other. Register by April 20 to save on registration!

HCCA's Research Compliance Conference features educational sessions led by experienced professionals on a range of research compliance issues. This includes how to prepare for upcoming changes in Medicaid, ways to build and maintain a better research compliance workplan for your program, and how to better shift your program's research focus in light of new laws and regulations.

Hot topics include:

Clinical billing research

Conflicts of interest

FDA issues

Investigations

Risk assessments

Research compliance workplans

Animal research

Fraud, waste, and abuse

Higher Education

SCCE's Higher Education Compliance Conference will allow attendees to explore a variety of higher education compliance topics, emerging risks, and best practices. Participants will receive guidance and insights on recent changes in regulation, the role of compliance in diversity and inclusion, how to better manage conflicts of interest, and guidance and insights on building a stronger compliance program.

Hot topics include:

Title IX

Clery Act

Privacy and security

Data breach

Compliance training

Risk assessments

Conflicts of interest

Investigations

All educational sessions are organized by knowledge level: basic, intermediate, and advanced. These levels are a guideline, and all are welcome to attend sessions of any level. Attendees will also have the opportunity to earn live Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® continuing education units (CEUs) for participating.

For more information or to register, visit www.corporatecompliance.org/2022highered or www.hcca-info.com/2022research

