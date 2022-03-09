Prevalent Recognized as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

<legend role="h2"><span>Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic</span></legend>

PHOENIX, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevalent, Inc., the company that takes the pain out of third-party risk management (TPRM) , today announced it has been named a Customers' Choice in the March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer: IT Vendor Risk Management Tools. Gartner defines IT Vendor Risk Management as "the process of ensuring that the use of external IT service providers and other IT vendors (third parties) does not create unacceptable potential for business disruption or have a negative impact on business performance."

97% Score in Reviewers' "Willingness to Recommend"

Vendors named a Customers' Choice are placed in the upper-right quadrant of the Voice of the Customer report, and are recognized as meeting or exceeding both the market average Overall Rating and the market average User Interest and Adoption. User Interest and Adoption is calculated from review count score and willingness to recommend (each weighted 50%). Prevalent has 97% of reviewers willing to recommend.

"We believe that being named a 2022 Customers' Choice for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools represents the commitment we have to our customers to provide a world class solution with an outstanding customer experience to support it," said Kevin Hickey, CEO of Prevalent. "Combined with us being recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools, we believe that Prevalent is best positioned to help customers tackle their most complex vendor risk management challenges."

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews are organized by products in markets that are defined by Gartner Research in Magic Quadrant and Market Guide documents. The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that applies a methodology (documented here) to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights' reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to expert-generated research such as Magic Quadrants and Market Guides. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Prevalent takes the pain out of third-party risk management (TPRM). Companies use our software and services to eliminate the security and compliance exposures that come from working with vendors, suppliers and other third parties across the vendor risk management lifecycle. Our customers benefit from a flexible, hybrid approach to TPRM, where they not only gain solutions tailored to their needs, but also realize a rapid return on investment. Regardless of where they start, we help our customers stop the pain, make informed decisions, and adapt and mature their TPRM programs over time. Learn more at www.prevalent.net .

Media Contact

Angelique Faul

Silver Jacket Communications

513-633-0897

angelique@silverjacket.net

