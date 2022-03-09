Ribbon Launches in Indiana, Leveling the Playing Field for Buyers Homeownership company is fostering achievability for everyday buyers in Indiana

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon , the homeownership company, today announces its expansion to Indiana. Indiana's everyday homebuyers can now upgrade their preapprovals to a novel, all-cash offer through Ribbon – providing certainty to sellers and more wins for real estate professionals.

An influx of buyers, limited housing inventory and rising costs of living prevent individuals from buying a home. The statistics for the Indiana housing market paint a similar picture. In December 2021, Indianapolis home prices were up 18.9% compared to last year. On average, homes sold after seven days on the market compared to 11 days last year. Additionally, Indiana's housing inventory continues to decline with a 14.5% decrease from 2020.

"Purchasing a home is a major milestone in a person's life. However, in today's current market, many are left feeling defeated and unable to accomplish the American dream of homeownership," said Shaival Shah, CEO and co-founder of Ribbon.

"Our mission at Ribbon is to give every buyer a fighting chance at securing the American Dream, and now that includes the increasingly competitive market in Indiana."

With RibbonCash Offers , homebuyers can make an all-cash offer on their dream home: waiving mortgage and home sale contingencies. Ribbon's guaranteed close provides buyers, sellers and agents with added predictability and certainty. They can opt for Ribbon to reserve the home so they can buy their dream home before their current one.

In addition to Indiana, Ribbon operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Missouri, with plans to expand to half of the U.S. by the end of 2022. For more information about Ribbon, visit www.ribbonhome.com .

Founded in 2017 in New York and Charlotte, Ribbon is on a mission to make homeownership achievable. Ribbon allows everyday families to compete on a level playing field with high-net-worth individuals and institutional buyers by upgrading their offers to winning RibbonCash Offers. As the leading real estate technology platform, Ribbon empowers agents, brokerages, and lenders to create a world-class experience for home buyers and sellers through powerful financial products and digital workflow software. Visit ribbonhome.com .

