Hercules Tires' New Premium UTV/ATV Tire Hits the Market with a Co-branded Partnership with TIS OFFROAD

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hercules® Tires, a subsidiary of American Tire Distributors (ATD), today launched the TIS UT1 by Hercules, their new co-branded premium Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) and All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) tire with TIS Wheels. The TIS UT1 by is the first UTV/ATV tire to be offered by the pair and is being added to the Hercules Tires portfolio as part of the brand's commitment to providing unmatched value, selection and protection in the tire industry.

Hercules Tires 2022 Logo (PRNewswire)

The new all-terrain UTV/ATV tire is designed for those who have a passion for outdoors and addresses a growing, niche market for consumers who need the ability to drive "off-road," whether for work or recreation, in a variety of terrains, such as sand, silt, loose rocks, gravel, dirt, and soil.

The TIS UT1 by Hercules has an aggressive max all-terrain tread pattern purpose-built for the dynamics and enhancements in capability of today's most popular UTV and ATV vehicles. With a balanced void ratio and innovative biting edges on the tread blocks, the eight-ply rated tire offers excellent traction, while the unique dual shoulder design allows consumers to cost effectively customize the look of their vehicle—essentially offering two different tire styles in one.

"Consumers want a tire that will confidently match the power, performance and agility of their UTV or ATV vehicle regardless of the terrain," says Steven Liu, senior director of Hercules Tires. "They also want to customize their vehicle with a tire that visually complements its look and personality. These tires are unique because they provide a custom user experience."

The TIS UT1 by Hercules consists of a unique system of features along with a new proprietary dual compound which enables it to navigate extremely well over rugged terrain. Hercules' new compound helps the TIS UT1 achieve two goals: strengthening the sidewall to help eliminate punctures and other damage while also building a tire that has longevity.

"Durability is important for any driver, but especially for those who live for the outdoors from the daily grind on worksite trails to a weekend rock crawling adventure," says Liu. "These drivers demand confidence and control and with this tire, we're able to provide both. We tested this tire for over 300 hours in some of the most challenging and dynamic environments, from Moab, Utah, to Barstow, California, to Talladega, Alabama. And after driving on rocks, dirt, silt and mud, we're even more confident in what this tire will bring to the market for consumers."

Key features of the new tire include:

Aggressive maximum all-terrain tread pattern specifically designed for UTV/ATV vehicles. The 8-ply rated TIS UT1 by Hercules is best used for sand, silt, loose rocks, gravel, dirt, and soil surface terrains.

Balanced void ratio and innovative biting edges on the tread blocks offer excellent traction in a variety of surface elements

Dual shoulder design with extended bolstered shoulder lugs allowing for user customization and added sidewall impact resistance

Center and intermediate tread block design provides superior grip and envelop rocks and other objects when riding on rugged trails

Sophisticated scalloped shoulder lug design incorporating elongated stone ejectors to effectively reduce stone retention and drilling

Inclined deep and wide groove enhancing traction performance and maximize debris cleaning capability

Dual compound between the tread and shoulder areas to maximize tread life and rock crawling performance

Optimized footprint and tread design for lateral stability, maximum handling, and confidence and control during acceleration and braking

By collaborating on the tire's design and features with the off-road division of TIS Wheels, one of the most recognized brands in the wheel industry, Hercules Tires further sets itself apart from competitors.

TIS Wheels, via its TIS OFFROAD brand, is taking its off-road wheel expertise into the UTV/ATV market with two new UTV/ATV wheel styles available in seven finishes at launch. The 558 is a mesh style wheel available in satin black, anthracite gray, bronze and gloss black with milled accents. The 559 is an aggressive concave 8-spoke design available in bronze, anthracite gray and satin black.

The TIS UT1 by Hercules is backed by the Hercules Performance Promise, with a 24-month limited protection policy for workmanship and materials.

For more information and to find a Hercules retail location, visit https://www.herculestire.com/tis-ut1.

About Hercules Tires

Since 1952, independent tire dealers and distributors have trusted Hercules to deliver outstanding quality, exceptional support, and unsurpassed value. Widely recognized as the industry's premier value leader with a comprehensive selection of passenger, UHP, light truck, medium truck and specialty tires.

Hercules is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Tire Distributors, Inc. American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires in the North American replacement tire market. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery and value-added services to approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada.

About TIS OFFROAD:

Since 2003 TIS has been one of the most sought-after wheels in the industry. With a renewed focus on off-road products, TIS OFFROAD continues to set new sales records every year. Bold designs, aggressive fitments, and hot finishes all contribute to the TIS formula for iconic wheel offerings. More information can be found at tiswheels.com

TIS UT1 by Hercules (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hercules Tires