Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Begins 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference, Drawing Over 280 Companies, Nearly 1,200 Participants Virtual Event Connecting Investors, Executives for Insights into High-Growth Healthcare Sector Follows Record Year And Record Quarter for Oppenheimer Healthcare Investment Banking Team

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced the launch of its 32nd annual Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually through March 17. The signature event is expected to attract more than 280 international public and private companies spanning all major sectors of the healthcare industry to discuss critical trends and investing opportunities in the sector.

Michael Margolis, R.Ph., Oppenheimer's Co-Head of Healthcare and Head of Healthcare Life Sciences Investment Banking, said, "The healthcare industry continues to demonstrate opportunities for innovation and growth and Oppenheimer remains committed to expanding its global investment banking capabilities to help firms secure the capital they need to support breakthroughs in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science tools and healthcare information and service. Our annual conference is just one way Oppenheimer supports investors and healthcare companies with the insights and connections they need to create industry leaders."

Oppenheimer successfully launched the annual conference after the firm's healthcare investment banking activities achieved record results in 2021 for the second year in a row, with bookrun deal volume up 17% last year, while average bookrun deal size increased 44%. The firm has successfully closed 40 healthcare M&A deals valued at a total of $7.1 billion over the past three years.

There will be three keynote sessions during the three-day conference. The first one on March 15 features remarks from top leaders and analysts from Marwood Group, a NY-based healthcare-focused advisory and consulting firm, including:

Joseph Mercer , Managing Director, who leads Marwood's healthcare services and managed care practices with expertise in government health insurance programs.

Mark Galay , Vice President, who focuses on legislative affairs and healthcare policy analysis. He has developed legislative healthcare agendas and advised congressmen on health policy initiatives.

Steve Williams , Ph.D., Director, who leads Marwood's life sciences team and tracks FDA-related regulatory issues and other agencies responsible for regulating medical products.

On March 16, Dr. Brett Giroir, CEO of Altesa BioSciences Inc., will provide a keynote about "Healthcare Paradigm Shifts – Monitoring Changes." Dr. Giroir is a former Assistant Secretary for Health and Acting FDA Commissioner and Admiral for the U.S. Public Health Service.

On March 17, Dr. Matt McCarthy, Associate Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, will host a session on "The Next Pandemic, Predictions, Priorities and Palpable Progress Since 2020." Dr. McCarthy is an author and the first COVID-19 attending hospitalist at New York-Presbyterian Hospital where he determined best practices and research protocols.

Oppenheimer's healthcare equity research analysts hosting companies at the conference include:

Matt Biegler , Executive Director and Senior Analyst, Emerging Biotechnology

Mark Breidenbach , Ph.D., Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Emerging Biotechnology

François Brisebois, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology

Kevin DeGeeter , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology and Diagnostics

Leland Gershell , M.D. and Ph.D., Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biopharmaceuticals

Jeff Jones , Ph.D., Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biopharmaceuticals

Suraj Kalia , CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Medical Technology and Devices

Justin Kim , Executive Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology

Steven M. Lichtman , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Medical Devices

Jay Olson , CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology

Hartaj Singh, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology

Michael Wiederhorn , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Healthcare Providers and Services

Erica L. Moffett, Associate Director of Research and Head of Research Marketing Services at Oppenheimer, said, "Our Annual Healthcare Conference continues to be a marquee forum for the healthcare sector, particularly at a time when the world sees a path to exit the COVID-19 pandemic and looks for investment opportunities that will continue to lift the global economy. We are grateful to all the companies, investors and thought leaders who will contribute to the success of this event and thank our conference sponsors DFIN (www.dfinsolutions.com) and Mintz (www.mintz.com)."

