Stratos Wealth Enterprises Announces Strategic Investment in Georgia-Based Wealth Manager

Investment to Deepen Partnership with Robert Patti, a financial advisor with Stratos Wealth Partners since 2013

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Enterprises, a Stratos Wealth Holdings ("Stratos") company, announced today that it will make a strategic investment in Marietta, Georgia-based financial advisor Robert Patti who manages $280 million in advisory assets through Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd. as of December 31, 2021. Stratos companies collectively manage $23.3 billion in advisory assets under management as of December 31, 2021.

Lou Camacho, COO of Stratos Wealth Holdings and President of Stratos Wealth Enterprises, said, "Rob's approach to financial planning, providing all his clients with custom-tailored strategies, has supported his significant growth over the past several years. Stratos' 25 percent minority stake in Rob's firm is the first of its kind in the Greater Atlanta area, and as his equity partner, we look forward to amplifying his strengths as an advisor."

Nancy Andrefsky, CFO of Stratos Wealth Partners, said, "Over the past nine years, Rob's commitment to his clients' unique and dynamic needs resulted in some of the best returns we have seen across the Stratos network. We are excited for the next chapter of our partnership with Rob and for the future opportunities this equity investment will bring for both our sides."

Patti has been serving clients as a wealth manager for more than 20 years and specializes in asset management, financial planning and estate planning for high net worth as well as ultra-high net worth individuals, foundations, and endowments. In 2013, he joined Stratos Wealth Partners as an independent advisor. Last year, Patti was named to Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.

Regarding the latest agreement with Stratos, Patti said, "Stratos has transformed our business and enabled us to retain our independence, while allowing our team to gain access to critical resources and expertise that has fueled our growth. This strategic investment will give our firm an even greater advantage in the independent space in the form of new growth capital, fresh ideas, and a renewed partnership with a leader in the wealth management space. We look forward to the next phase of growth and success."

"There is no better example of growth than the business Rob has built over the years for his clients," said Jeff Concepcion, Founder & CEO of Stratos Wealth Partners. "We are excited to strengthen our support for one of the most outstanding professionals serving his community today."

About Stratos Wealth Holdings

Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of over 350 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working across 26 states throughout the country.

Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $10.33 billion in advisory assets, and services through LPL Financial over $8.28 billion in brokerage assets as of December 31, 2021.

All entities listed are separate from and unaffiliated with LPL Financial.

