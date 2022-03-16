HPRA NATIONAL ANNOUNCES NEW NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS PURSUING A DEGREE IN PUBLIC RELATIONS

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) has announced a new scholarship program for undergraduate students pursuing a degree in public relations and communications. Applications are available at the HPRA website starting Tuesday, March 15. Deadline to submit is Friday, May 6, 2022 at 5 p.m. EST.

The country's leading Hispanic PR professional association will award five $1,000 scholarships in 2022 to undergraduate college students. Winning students will be recognized and honored at the annual BRAVO! Awards this fall.

"Multicultural communications has become more important than ever and the need to develop, grow and foster this talent is critical to the future of our industry and to the success of young Hispanic communications professionals everywhere," said HPRA National President Sonia V. Diaz. "One of HPRA's paramount goals is to be leaders in bridging the gender and minority gaps that have been pervasive in our profession for far too long. Through initiatives like this new national scholarship program, we hope to diversify the industry as well as support the diversity, equity and inclusion efforts of agencies, brands and organizations that are seeking top-notch multicultural talent for their communications teams."

In addition to receiving the scholarships, students will receive free access for one year to all HPRA USA webinars and events, giving them the additional opportunity to network and learn from PR professionals.

Scholarship applicants must meet the following criteria:

Attend or be accepted to attend a four-year accredited college or university by Fall 2022 semester or be enrolled full-time for the 2022-23 school year.

Be an incoming college sophomore, junior, senior undergraduate student.

Earn a minimum 2.8 cumulative GPA and 3.0 GPA in their major subject.

Express a desire to work in the public relations/communications industries.

Major in public relations, communications, advertising, and marketing.

ABOUT HPRA

Founded in 1984, the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) is the foremost organization of Hispanic public relations practitioners in the U.S. HPRA is a resource for communications professionals and for individuals seeking Hispanic market expertise. It is dedicated to the recognition and advancement of Hispanics in public relations through year-round programs, professional development initiatives and networking. HPRA hosts one of the most anticipated annual events and industry awards: the HPRA Bravo Awards, recognizing the most outstanding campaigns in the marketplace. The national organization aims to meet the professional needs of the growing number of Hispanic PR practitioners, independents and agencies throughout the U.S. HPRA National, its Chapters and those Chapters in formation are paving the way for the next phase of growth and evolution in the PR industry, especially in the Hispanic market space. For more information please visit www.hpra-usa.org.

