Pryor Cashman Announces New Heads of Real Estate and Labor & Employment Groups

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce the promotion of partner Danielle Schechner to co-chair of the firm's Real Estate Group and partner Joshua Zuckerberg to co-chair of the Labor + Employment Group. The appointments are effective immediately and reflect the firm's commitment to promoting the voices of our most dedicated and accomplished team members.

Pryor Cashman Managing Partner Ronald H. Shechtman said in a statement, "I am proud to announce the promotion of two of our most dedicated members of the firm. Danielle and Josh have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and have played leading roles already in their respective practices. We are confident that their leadership will not only be meaningful to the legal staff whom they lead and mentor, but also to the many clients who look to them for advice and assistance."

Pryor Cashman's premier Real Estate Group guides, defends, and advocates for clients through various real estate issues in New York City and across the U.S. With decades of experience representing every type of player in the real estate market, the firm has handled a diverse range of transactions and has established a proven track record of victories in sophisticated real estate matters involving high-profile parties and properties across the U.S. and internationally.

Of her new role as co-chair of the firm's Real Estate Group, partner Danielle Schechner states: "New York City is considered one of the most competitive real estate markets in the world. It is my sincerest honor to join my co-chairs in leading the most tireless, knowledgeable and dedicated group of real estate attorneys in New York City. My practice and professional expertise has grown immensely at Pryor Cashman and I look forward to helping shape the department's path forward."

Pryor Cashman's well-respected Labor & Employment Group represents companies of all sizes across various industries from entertainment, restaurant, hotel and hospitality, food and beverage, to fashion and financial services. In addition to this diverse group of companies, the Group also represents professional organizations, employees, and executives in navigating the various complexities of the workplace. The dedicated team helps clients develop proactive measures to prevent conflicts and to resolve conflicts in a manner proportionate to the risk or liability. Notwithstanding their practical perspective and approach to avoid unnecessary and costly litigation, they have developed deep experience in litigating complex labor and employment issues before the administrative agencies and courts that address them.

Partner Joshua Zuckerberg shared his thoughts on his role as a new co-chair of the Labor + Employment Group: "As our practice group has grown, it has given me great satisfaction to hire, mentor, and lead our team members. It is a true honor to be afforded the opportunity to continue and expand as a professional in a leadership role alongside Managing Partner Ron Shechtman and senior partner Richard Betheil, both of whom I consider mentors."

