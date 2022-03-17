Big Lots launches donation campaign in support of children's mental health

Customers nationwide can donate to On Our Sleeves at checkout

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG), a leading home discount retailer, launched its annual in-store fundraising efforts to benefit children's mental wellness today. Now through April 17, customers can donate to On Our Sleeves, the national movement to break the stigma surrounding children's mental health. Customers who make a donation when they check out at any Big Lots store nationwide will receive a coupon for $5 off any future purchase of $15 or more. One hundred percent of the dollars raised will go toward making sure parents and families in every community in America have access to free mental health educational resources.

"The past two years have affected the health and wellbeing of so many of our family members, friends, colleagues and those we care about, particularly our kids," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "Often, it isn't easy for kids to tell us how they're feeling, which is why it is so important that we provide mental health resources and education to all communities through On Our Sleeves. We're proud to have raised more than $28 million to support On Our Sleeves and Nationwide Children's Hospital since 2015, and we're very grateful to all our generous customers for their continued support."

Powered by behavioral experts from Nationwide Children's Hospital, a longstanding Big Lots partner, the mission of On Our Sleeves is to provide every community in America access to free, evidence-informed educational resources necessary to break the stigma surrounding children's mental health.

In addition to supporting On Our Sleeves, the Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion and Big Lots Behavioral Health services were created based on the support of a $50 million multi-year commitment from Big Lots and the Big Lots Foundation — one of the largest corporate donations ever specifically devoted to a pediatric and adolescent behavioral health program. The Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion opened on the campus of Nationwide Children's in Columbus, Ohio, in March 2020. It is America's largest and most comprehensive center dedicated exclusively to child and adolescent behavioral and mental health on a pediatric medical campus.

"We remain incredibly grateful to Big Lots for their courage in creating a brighter tomorrow for families with behavioral health questions and concerns," said Tim Robinson, CEO of Nationwide Children's Hospital. "The transformational gift that Big Lots made in 2015 was not only the largest corporate donation ever to a pediatric and adolescent behavioral health program, it was a symbol. A symbol for what we can accomplish when a visionary company and a passionate customer base decide to make a difference."

To make a donation, visit your local Big Lots store or OnOurSleeves.org/BigLots. To find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com.

ABOUT BIG LOTS

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a leading home discount retailer and a Fortune 500 company, operating 1,432 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and same day delivery across thousands of items. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables and Hard Home. Ranked one of the fastest-growing eCommerce businesses by Digital Commerce 360 and the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award, Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering exceptional value to customers through the ultimate treasure hunt shopping experience, building a "best places to grow" culture, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns and doing good in local communities. For more information about the company, visit biglots.com.

ABOUT ON OUR SLEEVES

Children don't wear their thoughts on their sleeves. With 1 in 5 children living with a significant mental health concern and half of all lifetime mental health concerns starting by age 14, we need to give them a voice. On Our Sleeves®, powered by behavioral health experts at Nationwide Children's Hospital, aims to provide every community in America with free resources necessary for breaking child mental health stigmas and educating families and advocates, because no child or family should struggle alone. Since the inception of On Our Sleeves in 2018, more than 3 million people have interacted with our free pediatric mental health educational resources at OnOurSleeves.org and our educator curriculums have reached more than 2.7 million students across the United States.

