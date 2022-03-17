HELM AG invests in CropX, a leader in digital precision agriculture

HAMBURG, Germany and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HELM AG and CropX announce a strategic partnership, tackling the field of data-driven farming while expanding the HELM portfolio of digital state-of-the-art farming solutions.

HELM AG and CropX announce a strategic partnership tackling the field of data-driven farming. The CropX soil sensor is a key part of the suite of technologies that provide advanced soil intelligence and advice to farmers across the world. (PRNewswire)

In 2017 HELM started its journey in digital farming by introducing SKYFLD. SKYFLD is HELM's first Software-as-a-Service product and helps farmers cultivate their fields in a more sustainable manner enabling the targeted application of fertilizer and crop protection products - based on ESA satellite imagery. In 2020 an investment in Plantix followed. The "Plant Doctor" App Plantix allows farmers to diagnose their crops via smartphone and suggests tailored treatment in case of pest infestation.

"Partnering with CropX now is a great opportunity to round up our activities in the field of cutting-edge agro analytics. The new collaboration complements our portfolio in the most meaningful way and is a valuable step towards digital solutions in modern agriculture. While SKYFLD provides our farmers with valid aerial data of their fields and Plantix gives on point analysis right at the plant, we are very pleased to have found a highly competent partner for additional soil data analysis in CropX. We are amazed by the success of the partner so far, excited about the cooperation and look forward to deepening our digital agro competence together in the future," states HELM AG CEO Stephan Schnabel.

"We at CropX are excited to welcome HELM AG into our family. Partnering with HELM is perfectly in line with CropX's continued expansion into providing technologies for fertilizer management and crop protection. We were extremely impressed with HELM management's bullish approach towards digital ag and discovered great synergies there. With ever increasing global pressure on farm inputs and resources, we are excited with the opportunity to help HELM AG's customers make their inputs go further with advanced digital intelligence," says CropX CEO Tomer Tzach.

HELM will promote CropX as a preferred partner to its customers as of autumn 2022.

About HELM

HELM is a Hamburg, Germany, based family-owned company established in 1900 generating global revenues of EUR 6 billion per year. HELM is one of the world's largest chemicals marketing companies. The company secures access to the world's key markets through its specific regional knowledge and subsidiaries, sales offices and participations all around the globe. As a multifunctional marketing organization HELM is active in the chemicals industry, in the agricultural industry and in pharmaceuticals.

About CropX

Since 2017, CropX has been helping farmers everywhere grow more with less - less water, less fertilizer, less chemicals and less stress. Its technologies and cloud-based platform offer advanced farm intelligence to farmers in over 50 countries, across all the arable continents, on over 75 crop types. With experienced teams of agronomists, data scientists, and engineers, CropX is committed to improving and simplifying digital tools for profitable and sustainable farm management. Learn more at https://cropx.com

HELM AG

Media contact

Janneke Menzel

janneke.menzel@helmag.com

+49-2375-1855

CropX

Media contact

Hanna Day-Woodruff

hanna.dw@cropx.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768521/HELM_AG_and_CropX.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768520/Helm_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751720/CropX_Logo.jpg

HELM AG Logo (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/CropX) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CropX; HELM AG