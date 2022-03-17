Ironclad Announces Ironclad Connect, a Powerful New Way to Collaborate with Counterparties

Announced at Ironclad's State of Digital Contracting, the new product streamlines counterparty collaboration to help complete contracts over 40% faster

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad , the leading digital contracting platform, today announced the launch of Ironclad Connect , an entirely new way of collaborating with contract counterparties in a single, secure, neutral location. Announced at Ironclad's State of Digital Contracting , the product is now available for free for all Ironclad customers.

(PRNewsfoto/Ironclad Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Ironclad Connect lets customers extend Ironclad's functionality to their counterparties, resulting in more efficient contract management for both parties. Connect creates a centralized view of activity for both parties with comments, task assignments, track changes, and reference documentation for a given contract. While in beta, teams using Connect accelerated contract completion times by up to 43%.

"Contract negotiation has always been a convoluted process, primarily because traditional tools like Word and email fragment communication – rather than centralize it," said Ironclad Senior VP of Product, Steven Yan. "Ironclad Connect allows teams to share Ironclad's powerful functionality with their counterparties in order to collaborate more effectively. By baking collaboration directly into the contracting experience, Ironclad Connect helps teams and counterparties work with each other to reach common ground faster and more efficiently."

With Ironclad Connect, users can improve their counterparty collaboration across three main areas:

Speed: Centralize all communications, activities, and documents in a clean timeline view for full context.

Visibility: Automated reminders, @mentions, and internal communication tools to keep you and your counterparty on track.

Alignment: Securely share drafts, supporting documentation, comments, and messages to create alignment internally and externally.

"Contract negotiations are infamous for being frustrating and disorganized: back-and-forth redlines between your internal team and the counterparty, trading Word docs, uploading and re uploading PDFs, and sifting through massive email threads to catch up on context," said Andrew Glickman, VP, Legal at Sweetgreen. "Ironclad Connect lets us consolidate our communication – internally and with our counterparty – to empower everyone involved to move faster and streamline the negotiation process."

To learn more about Ironclad Connect, visit https://ironcladapp.com/product/ironclad-connect/ .

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the #1 contract lifecycle management platform for innovative companies. L'Oréal, Staples, Mastercard, and other leading innovators use Ironclad to collaborate and negotiate on contracts, accelerate contracting while maintaining compliance, and turn contracts into critical carriers of operational business intelligence. It's the only platform flexible enough to handle every type of contract workflow, whether a sales agreement, an HR agreement or a complex NDA. The company is a Leader on the Forrester Wave for Contract Lifecycle Management, and was named one of the 20 Rising Stars on the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 list, and is backed by leading investors like Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator, and BOND. For more information, visit www.ironcladapp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About State of Digital Contracting

Ironclad's State of Digital Contracting (SDC) has become the go-to event for the latest news, trends and perspectives on digital contracting and contract management. Complete with keynote speeches, hands-on demos and sessions with leading innovators, the quarterly summit serves as a much-needed opportunity to collaborate with, and learn from, the industry's best and brightest. Click here to learn more about SDC and watch sessions from previous SDC's.

Media Contact:

Paul Chalker

paul.chalker@ironcladhq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ironclad Inc.