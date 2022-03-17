North Island Credit Union Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects

** Credit Union Encourages San Diego Teachers to Apply for a Spring Project Grant **

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union invites all San Diego County teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program.

The North Island Credit Union spring grant program is available to full-time teachers in San Diego and Riverside counties, or credit union members teaching in California, looking to fund special learning opportunities for their students. The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, display creativity, and benefit a significant number of students. Ten North Island Credit Union grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in May in the spring program.

"We are committed to serving the education community, and can't think of a better way to honor that commitment than helping teachers light up their classrooms with an innovative learning opportunity for their students," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We hope this program will make it a little easier for educators to make a difference in the lives of our students, and encourage any teacher who has an exciting project idea to take just a few minutes to apply for one of our grants."

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online at northisland.ccu.com/teachergrant. The application deadline is April 15, 2022.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $145,000 in teacher grants to benefit students across Southern California. Last year's grant program funded a wide range of projects, including teaching the socio-political history of rock & roll, 3D printers to support science & history learning, designing edible gardens, exploring heart-muscle connections through experiential learning, and coding & computing curriculums, among many others.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

