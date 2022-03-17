SQX Launches Crypto Exposure Data Service

CHICAGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Securities Quote Xchange (SQX) has launched an industry-leading database linking securities worldwide with their crypto holdings. This database covers exchange-traded products, mutual funds, and listed equities that hold crypto assets.

Features include crypto exposure surveillance, crypto holdings, and crypto price correlation. Despite regulatory uncertainty the financial markets have embraced crypto assets. Increasingly listed instruments and collective investment have invested in crypto assets. Because of their extreme volatility investors need to know to what extent they are exposed to crypto assets so that they can manage their risks.

Tim Tatum, SQX CEO says "This database will be valuable to compliance officers, investors, clearing firms, custodians, and exchanges. As we can see from recent events, cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile, and investors should be monitoring the risk as they invest in instruments with underlying assets exposed to cryptocurrencies."

The Crypto Exposure Data service covers all global regions, including, Australia, Asia, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Available via SFTP and API. Updated daily.

For more information, please visit sqx.com/crypto-exposure-data or get in touch with our team via inquiries@sqx.com.

About Securities Quote Xchange:

Securities Quote Xchange ("SQX"), a Chicago based company specializes in covering hard-to-price securities, including broker-quoted notes, municipal and corporate bonds as well as the exposure of listed instruments to crypto assets.

View original content:

SOURCE Securities Quote Xchange