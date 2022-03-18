Sky Cams
Aker Offshore Wind AS: 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report Published

Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago

OSLO, Norway, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Offshore Wind AS hereby publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report.

The report is attached and also available at www.akeroffshorewind.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Lanza Knudsen, media contact, +47 48 44 24 26, maria.knudsen@akeroffshorewind.com

Christian Yggeseth, investor contact, +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-offshore-wind-as/r/aker-offshore-wind-as--2021-annual-and-sustainability-report-published,c3527448

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20224/3527448/1550152.pdf

Aker Offshore Wind - Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aker-offshore-wind-as-2021-annual-and-sustainability-report-published-301505640.html

SOURCE Aker Offshore Wind AS

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.