InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Display for Holidays (SDB-1578)

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a wonderful festive moving display for any holiday," said an inventor, from El Cajon, Calif., "so I invented DAVE'S HOLIDAY TRAIN. My design can be enjoyed during birthdays, Christmas, Halloween, baby showers and other parties and celebrations."

The invention provides a versatile and animated decoration for various holidays. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional decorations. As a result, it enhances fun and entertainment and it can be used for any holiday or celebration. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to set up and display so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SDB-1578, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp