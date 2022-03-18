InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitizing System for Homes & Businesses(TLS-122)

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a time-saving way to dispense a sanitary disinfectant throughout all rooms of a house or business," said an inventor, from Belleview, Fla., "so I invented the ANTIBACTERIAL DISINFECTANT SPRAYER. My design could increase sanitation, safety and peace of mind during the current pandemic."

The invention provides an effective way to regularly sanitize homes and businesses. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually spray and wipe down surfaces. As a result, it enhances safety and it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-122, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

