Your house probably made more than you did last year

Skyrocketing home values and rent make the jump to ownership even more challenging

2021 home value growth exceeded median income in 25 of 38 major metros studied.

Appreciation on the typical home ranged from the equivalent of an oral surgeon's annual wages in San Jose to that of a food preparation worker in St. Louis .

Annual rent payments grew by more than $3,000 , while down payments increased by more than $10,000 .

SEATTLE, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The term "household income" was given new meaning in 2021 as a banner year for home appreciation found houses themselves earning more than the median worker in major metros across the country, according to a new study by Zillow® .

"More than anything, 2021 was a year of haves and have-nots, and the chasm between the two widening throughout," said Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud. "Those who owned a home saw their household wealth increase dramatically. But many renters witnessed that dream either soar out of reach or had to drastically adjust their expectations and plans."

Home value appreciation in 2021 was higher than median incomes in 25 of 38 major metropolitan areas studied by Zillow, with appreciation reaching higher than $100,000 in 11 of them. Though San Jose has the highest median income at $93,000, it also led all major metros in annual home value appreciation — with the typical home growing a whopping $229,277 over 2021, nearly what oral surgeons make.

Expensive coastal markets in California and Hawaii saw home value growth wallop local median incomes by the largest amounts. San Jose led but San Francisco closely followed, with homes earning $129,914 more than the median salary. Boise, Salt Lake City, Seattle and Phoenix rounded out the top 10.

Metropolitan areas with the lowest home price appreciation relative to median incomes were Detroit, St. Louis and Baltimore, though even the smallest home value growth among these metros, in St. Louis, was still higher than $27,000.

While homeowners watched their assets multiply in 2021, the chasm separating many renters from homeownership widened, as home prices skyrocketed and rising rents eroded their ability to save for a down payment.

Rents rose 16% across the U.S. in 2021 and upward of 25% in popular Sun Belt locales like Miami, Phoenix and Las Vegas. Locking in a one-year lease on a typical U.S. rental cost $3,072 more at the end of the year than the start of the year. It was $7,104 more in Miami, $4,644 more in Phoenix and $4,380 more in Las Vegas — major hits to a household budget, as that money can't be saved toward a down payment.

At the same time, down payments — often the highest hurdle to homeownership for first-time buyers — rose by more than $10,000 in 2021 for a typical 30-year fixed mortgage. Sticking with our metros used in the rent comparison, typical down payments rose nearly $14,500 in Miami, more than $20,600 in Phoenix and $16,700 in Las Vegas.

Metro Area* Home Value

Growth

December

2020 –

December

2021 Median

Pretax

Income,

2021** Home Value

Growth

Minus

Median

Income 2021 Rise in

Full-Year

Rent

Payments U.S. Profession's

Mean Annual Wage

Closest to 2021

Home Value

Growth*** United States $52,667 $50,000 $2,667 $3,072 Directors, religious

activities and

education New York–

Newark— Jersey

City $63,928 $60,000 $3,928 $4,656 Judicial law clerks Los Angeles– Long

Beach– Anaheim $131,979 $50,000 $81,979 $3,924 Judges, magistrates Chicago–

Naperville– Elgin $34,918 $57,000 -$22,082 $2,028 Other protective

service workers Dallas–Fort

Worth– Arlington $69,488 $50,000 $19,488 $3,156 Human resource

specialists Houston– The

Woodlands–

Sugar Land $45,250 $50,000 -$4,750 $2,004 Dental laboratory

technicians Washington,

D.C.– Arlington-

Alexandria $56,163 $75,000 -$18,837 $2,700 Loading machine

operators,

underground mining Miami– Fort

Lauderdale– West

Palm Beach $72,053 $40,000 $32,053 $7,104 Public relations

specialists Philadelphia–

Camden–

Wilmington $39,994 $60,000 -$20,006 $2,160 Supervisors of food

preparation and

serving workers Atlanta– Sandy

Springs– Roswell $73,036 $50,000 $23,036 $4,008 Soil and plant

scientists Phoenix– Mesa–

Scottsdale $103,470 $52,000 $51,470 $4,644 Education

administrators, K–2 Boston–

Cambridge–

Newton $76,616 $66,852 $9,764 $3,948 Arbitrators,

mediators San Francisco–

Oakland-Hayward $204,914 $75,000 $129,914 $3,540 General internal

medicine physicians Riverside– San

Bernardino–

Ontario $111,014 $45,000 $66,014 $4,560 Air transportation

workers Detroit– Warren–

Dearborn $29,675 $57,000 -$27,325 $1,644 Gambling cage

workers Seattle– Tacoma–

Bellevue $131,129 $65,000 $66,129 $3,816 Computer and

information research

scientists Minneapolis– St.

Paul–

Bloomington $39,942 $60,000 -$20,058 $1,020 Gambling

surveillance officers San Diego—

Carlsbad $160,493 $54,703 $105,790 $4,932 Computer and

information systems

managers Tampa– St.

Petersburg–

Clearwater $74,754 $46,000 $28,754 $5,292 Criminal justice

teachers,

postsecondary Denver– Aurora–

Lakewood $108,922 $65,000 $43,922 $2,928 Electrical engineers St. Louis $27,741 $50,000 -$22,259 $1,428 Cooks and food

preparation workers Baltimore–

Columbia–

Towson $36,984 $60,000 -$23,016 $2,316 Medical assistants Charlotte–

Concord–

Gastonia $71,804 $57,000 $14,804 $3,384 Commercial divers Orlando–

Kissimmee–

Sanford $64,638 $44,384 $20,254 $4,380 Set and exhibit

designers San Antonio–

New Braunfels $54,769 $46,966 $7,803 $2,292 Counselors Portland–

Hillsboro–

Vancouver $83,283 $60,000 $23,283 $2,520 Speech-language

pathologists Las Vegas–

Henderson–

Paradise $83,894 $46,000 $37,894 $4,380 Nuclear technicians Kansas City $40,846 $50,000 -$9,154 $1,368 Mixing and blending

machine setters,

operators San Jose–

Sunnyvale– Santa

Clara $229,277 $93,000 $136,277 $3,108 Oral and maxillofacial

surgeons Nashville–

Davidson–

Murfreesboro–

Franklin $84,395 $50,000 $34,395 $3,372 Emergency

management

directors Providence–

Warwick $66,657 $55,000 $11,657 $2,364 Court reporters and

simultaneous

captioners Oklahoma City $26,866 $44,044 -$17,178 $1,584 Food preparation

workers New Orleans–

Metairie $31,945 $47,000 -$15,055 $2,628 Textile machine

setters, operators

and tenders Salt Lake City $119,539 $53,638 $65,901 $3,156 Computer network

architects Birmingham–

Hoover $31,968 $50,000 -$18,032 $1,476 Helpers - production

workers Urban Honolulu $138,254 $51,000 $87,254 $2,820 Operations

specialties managers Omaha– Council

Bluffs $31,114 $50,000 -$18,886 $1,236 Funeral attendants Albuquerque $47,215 $45,000 $2,215 $2,736 Educational

instruction and

library workers, all

others Boise City $124,979 $50,000 $74,979 $3,240 Health specialties

teachers,

postsecondary

*Table ordered by size rank ** Median inflation-adjusted pretax wage and salary income data from the Current Population Survey Annual Social and Economic Supplement *** Occupation wage data from May 2020 National Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates United States

