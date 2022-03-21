AAE's Edie Boan Wins 2022 Women in Business Award

Recognized for Leadership and Community Service by the Triangle Business Journal

DURHAM, N.C., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edith "Edie" Boan, Vice President of Event Logistics at All American Entertainment (AAE), has been named a 2022 recipient of the Triangle Business Journal's Women in Business Award . Boan will receive this award on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at an awards luncheon in Cary celebrating all of this year's Women in Business winners.

AAE's Edie Boan Wins Triangle Business Journal's 2022 Women in Business Award (PRNewswire)

Boan has been an instrumental part of building and sustaining All American Entertainment's top-rated event support services. A ten-year veteran of the company, Boan now leads a team of seven logistics managers who support thousands of events annually. In 2021, the number of events supported by her team grew by 117%, during which the team under her leadership maintained a 4.9/5 post-event survey satisfaction rating. Boan is also very active in the Durham community, supporting many local organizations including Durham Rescue Mission, The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, and Dress for Success, among others.

"I'm just so honored to be included with this amazing group of women," said Boan. "For years, I've charged forward to make my company the best it could be through the services my team and I provide our clients. I've enjoyed leading a team while watching our company grow over the past decade, and I'm excited for what the future of the event industry holds for all of us."

"I could not be more proud of Edie for the work she's done here at AAE," said Margo Dunnigan, Chief Operations Officer and 2019 Women in Business award winner. "Edie continues to strive for excellence, which not only makes her entire team better, but it represents the very best of our company to our clients, our speakers, and our employees. Her positive and supportive energy and willingness to go above and beyond are a large part of why she deserves this award."

Annually, the Triangle Business Journal honors women in various business categories who have proven to be outstanding leaders with established track records of significant accomplishments in business and community service. Boan was chosen from hundreds of nominations to receive this award. Boan added, "To be recognized with this award means everything to me and makes me feel that I've succeeded. It energizes me to do even more!"

About All American Entertainment

All American Entertainment (AAE) is a full-service speakers bureau and talent booking agency, exclusively representing the interests of meeting and event planners to Aselect, book, and execute events with keynote speakers and entertainment that will leave a lasting impact on their audiences. As one of the largest global talent buyers, AAE has booked over $200M of celebrity talent on behalf of thousands of the most respected companies and organizations in the world. Since 2002, AAE has connected thousands of live and virtual events around the world with their perfect speaker, host, celebrity, or performer. In 2022, AAE proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary.

All American Entertainment (AAE) specializes in booking speakers and entertainment for the world's leading companies, organizations, and universities. Partnering with event professionals, AAE's experienced team provides exceptional service as an extension of any event planning team, efficiently managing the talent engagement with clients from start to finish. (PRNewsfoto/All American Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

