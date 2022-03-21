AS AN INDUSTRY LEAD IN HIRING WITH SPEED AND WITHOUT BIAS PREDICTIVEHIRE IS PROUD TO BE A WORKDAY EMERGING PARTNER

AS AN INDUSTRY LEAD IN HIRING WITH SPEED AND WITHOUT BIAS PREDICTIVEHIRE IS PROUD TO BE A WORKDAY EMERGING PARTNER

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PredictiveHire, creators of the world's Smartest Interviewer, has been selected by Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) as a Workday Emerging Partner.



A leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, Workday applications have been adopted by thousands of organisations around the world and across industries - from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Workday Emerging Partners are chosen based on their skills, experience, and capacity for delivering solutions to clients.

PredictiveHire CEO Barb Hyman said "We're so pleased to be a partner with a company like Workday who is aligned to our belief in a people-centric, machine learning-enabled future founded on ethics.



Being an emerging partner validates what we and our customers already know: that PredictiveHire's award-winning software is a world leader at truly humanizing the hiring process."

Specific benefits of this partnership and integration for mutual clients include a streamlined bidirectional real-time data flow and faster integration deployment.

PredictiveHire is the only Workday Emerging Partner that assesses candidates through text, and has won global recognition for its work in mitigating bias.

Candidates are asked to answer five questions they complete via text on their phone, which can assess their suitability in milliseconds, not relying on any data that can lead to bias in hiring such as CVs. Candidates are all given feedback - whether successful or not - which also helps them in their customer's bottom line in retaining good brand relationships.

The achievement has been made possible through two innovations: firstly, its proprietary dataset of half a billion words it's collected through 1.2 billion interviews with candidates; and secondly, through its development of "InterviewBERT" which uses Google's model for Natural Language Processing (NLP) to understand the contextual meaning of words in written job interviews.

Specific benefits of the partnership and integration of PredictiveHire and Workday for mutual clients include a streamlined bidirectional real-time data flow and faster integration deployment.

The Workday announcement adds to the list of other PredictiveHire integrations including one with talent management platform, PageUp.

About PredictiveHire

PredictiveHire's mission is to help companies unlock and engage talent at scale. Using the world's first Smart Interviewer, powered by the world's largest source of 1st party proprietary text data and advanced Natural Language Processing, we turn simple text conversations into unprecedented talent intelligence enabling organizations to interrupt hiring bias at scale, get to the right talent fast and give every candidate an experience they love.

View original content:

SOURCE PredictiveHire