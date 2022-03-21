Atomic Earns "Best Banking Transaction Solution" Recognition as Part of Annual 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Recognition further validates Atomic's market-leading payroll connectivity solutions for the financial services industry.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic, the market-leading provider for payroll connectivity, has been named the winner of the sixth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards for "Best Banking Transaction Solution". This award comes on the heels of the company's $40 million Series B funding round, further validation of Atomic's cutting edge and consumer-friendly payroll solutions.

"This is an incredible milestone for our company and recognition of our team's hard work creating fairer financial services for all Americans," said Jordan Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of Atomic. "We are humbled to be acknowledged among technology leaders, partners and Atomic customers."

Payroll represents a rich store of consumer data. Making it accessible and interoperable allows the potential to drive new, lower-cost financial products for customers. This improves the financial outcomes while providing financial institutions with new tools to reduce fraud, improve privacy and increase customer retention. Atomic's vision and solutions have been embraced by some of the most compelling and innovative neobanks and fintech platforms, reshaping an antiquated financial services landscape. These include Coinbase, Dave, Welcome Tech, and Propel, as well as more than 70 financial institutions and technology partners. Further, Atomic has experienced 100% customer retention since launching.

Atomic's vision is to enable wealth creation for consumers by building more on-ramps to financial services. The company is a member of the Financial Health Network, a nonprofit network of leading-edge financial services and financial technology providers committed to consumer-and-employee-focused financial health innovations. Atomic is also a member of the FIS Fintech Accelerator, in partnership with The Venture Center. The program brings bankers, subject matter experts and financial service executives together with pre-vetted, market-validated fintech companies to advance the financial services industry.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards receive nominations from the best and brightest fintech companies across the globe. The ongoing goal is to deliver the most comprehensive analysis of the fintech industry each year, and with nearly 4,000 nominations, the industry evaluation was broad and extremely competitive for the 2022 program. Some of the winners from other categories include: Charles Schwab, Afterpay, Northwestern Mutual, Fiserv, MoonPay, FIS, S&P Global, Amount, Quicken, BNY Mellon, Mastercard, NCR, Blockdaemon, Guaranteed Rate, Bread, First Citizens Bank, Blockchain.com, Webull, Experian and an impressive list of top companies and startups in the larger fintech industry.

About Atomic

Atomic is the market-leading provider of payroll APIs, trusted by 12 of the largest fintech firms, including digital-first neobanks, alternative lenders, and digital brokerages, as well as more than 70 financial institutions and partners. Atomic's payroll integrations provide the infrastructure to connect consumers to their financial data for verification of income and employment, automating set-up and updating of direct deposits, repaying financial obligations from their paycheck, optimizing tax withholdings, and accessing earned but unpaid wages.

Atomic simplifies complicated payroll integrations with a single API that covers more than 450 unique payroll connections, including incumbent payroll providers, bespoke enterprise solutions, modern HR tech providers, gig-economy platforms and government systems. Atomic has raised $78.6 million from investors, including Mercato Partners Traverse, Greylock, Core Innovation Capital, Portage, and ATX Venture Partners.

