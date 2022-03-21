BSN SPORTS PARTNERS WITH GENERATION ESPORTS TO OUTFIT HIGH SCHOOL ESPORTS TEAMS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

DALLAS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands and the nation's largest marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets has partnered with Generation Esports (GenE), a global community-focused esports organization and tournament platform, as a uniform and apparel partner of GenE's High School Esports League (HSEL). Through the agreement, BSN SPORTS will provide preferred partner pricing on esports products across their brand partner selection - including Nike, Under Armour, Puma, Logitech, Dream Seats, Gamer Advantage, All-Pro Tactical Sports Bags and more - to outfit esports teams at GenE's more than 5,000 affiliate schools. Additionally, the partnership provides custom Championship Ring opportunities through Herff Jones, the achievement division of Varsity Brands and the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services.

By leveraging team gear and branding products available through Varsity Brands and BSN SPORTS, the new collaboration highlights the companies' shared commitment to drive school spirit, student engagement and confidence among high school campuses across the country. Together, the partnership aims to further support the league's impact on extracurricular and academic participation, as Generation Esports' recent case study reported increased class attendance of 10% and a 1.7 GPA improvement among league students in comparison to HSEL competitors.

"We are always looking to support scholastic esports. By partnering with an organization such as BSN SPORTS we can provide esports programs with opportunities to bring high-quality spirit wear that levels up the credibility of school-based esports and emphasizes the many benefits these programs bring to their schools and communities," said Jonathan Schrader, Vice President of Growth, Generation Esports. "We look forward to working with BSN SPORTS to continue showcasing how esports can help increase student involvement, making them more invested in their own success."

To commence the partnership, BSN SPORTS and HSEL will give away 25 custom Puma esports jerseys to one high school esports program. To enter for your chance to win, simply register by March 31 using this link: www.bsnsports.com/hsel.

Ben Connery, Vice President of Sales at BSN SPORTS, commented, "The most compelling statistic I've learned through our relationship with HSEL is that for roughly 80% of kids who join their esports team, it is the first team they have been on in their high school experience. Our work centers around our mission to elevate the student experience, and esports is an exciting platform to engage more kids and student athletes in achieving that goal." Connery adds, "Establishing esports programs on campuses remains a challenge for Athletic Directors and Administrators and through this partnership, BSN SPORTS is now positioned to seamlessly support our more than 20,000 high school customers in program start-up and introducing the fastest growing sport in America to their students."

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 150,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

Created by the founders of High School Esports League (HSEL) – the largest and longest-running competitive gaming organization for high school students in the United States – Generation Esports (GenE) serves communities around the world that wish to better engage today's youth. GenE believes that esports is more than just video games; it's competition, community, engagement, and relationship building. With over 5,000 partnered schools and 150,000 participating students within its HSEL alone, GenE makes it easy for communities of all backgrounds and ages to offer competitive esports experiences to their members. More can be found at https://generationesports.com.

