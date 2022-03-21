CarBreezy, A New Fully Online Car Buying Solution, Launches Utilizing Cox Automotive Esntial Commerce Technology

CarBreezy, the online brand of Titus-Will Automotive Group, offers customers in the Puget Sound area a fully automated, shop-to-buy experience in as little as 15 minutes.

Promising the fastest transaction time of any online vehicle buying service in the region, CarBreezy can deliver vehicles in less than 72 hours from the time of purchase.

CarBreezy provides service after the sale and a lifetime powertrain warranty, CarBreezy Covered.

ATLANTA and TACOMA, Wash., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titus-Will Automotive Group announced today the launch of CarBreezy , powered by the Cox Automotive Esntial CommerceTM platform. The new fully online, automated, pre-owned vehicle website allows consumers to find and purchase a vehicle in as little as 15 minutes.

"Titus-Will Automotive Group is excited to launch a fast and easy fully-digital solution to the South Puget Sound region and demonstrate that 'online to your driveway' within 72 hours is possible," said Trevor Will, general manager at Titus-Will Automotive Group. "We look forward to offering our neighbors a completely online retail experience, backed by the customer-service excellence we have demonstrated for over 80 years at our family-owned and operated dealerships. By offering consumers alternatives to the traditional car shopping model our hope is a new group of buyers will support our local business. "

CarBreezy uses Cox Automotive's state-of-the-art Esntial Commerce technology to move the consumer through the buying process quicker than any other online buying experience. Typically, digital retailing solutions still require significant human interaction and engagement, which can add time and complexity to the car buying process.

With CarBreezy powered by Cox Automotive Esntial Commerce, consumers can save time while retailers save resources, streamline operations, and deliver optimized profits all within a fully secured online transaction. In addition to being able to move through the purchase process online in as little as 15 minutes, CarBreezy customers will benefit from:

Automated financing (including financing approval)

Transparent pricing

Intuitive aftermarket product and insurance offerings

Competitive, trusted trade-in values backed by Kelley Blue Book

Safe and secure environment to complete and sign deal paperwork and make payments remotely

Delivery to the consumer's preferred location within 72 hours

"True to their history of innovation and commitment to the community, Titus-Will is the first to bring Puget Sound car shoppers our state-of-the-art automotive eCommerce solution, via the CarBreezy brand," said Paulo da Silva, Vice President of Digital Commerce at Cox Automotive. "Esntial Commerce delivers unparalleled automation through our patent-pending MagiQualTM technology and uses Cox Automotive's data and AI to deliver a superior experience for consumers and operational efficiency and profitability for automotive retailers."

Titus-Will Automotive Group's new, fully automated online car buying experience serving Washington's South Puget Sound region can be found at https://www.carbreezy.com.

About Titus-Will Automotive Group

Established in 1938, Titus-Will has a long history and deep roots in the Pacific Northwest. Over 600 employees call Titus-Will home, bringing their commitment to excellence to work every day in one of our ten businesses. We are proud to be part of the South Sound and enjoy supporting the local organizations that make our community one of the best places to live and work. New car franchises include General Motors (2), Ford (2), Toyota, and Hyundai. Other businesses include a used vehicle retail location in Olympia, a collision center in Tacoma, and an independent service facility in Downtown Tacoma.

About Esntial Commerce™

Esntial Commerce is the industry's first eCommerce solution that has come together from maximizing the breadth and depth of Cox Automotive's suite of digital solutions. It provides a fully automated and online eCommerce consumer car buying experience while delivering automation through state-of-the-art AI/machine learning capabilities that transforms the traditional deal process while delivering increased efficiency and profitability to the retailer. With Esntial Commerce, along with the digital assisted selling tools, only Cox Automotive Digital Retailing can deliver on the promise of enabling retailers to succeed with any consumer, on any deal, from anywhere. This white-label, end-to-end eCommerce solution, is customizable to the retailer's brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

