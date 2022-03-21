Clearwater Living Opens Leasing Office for New Assisted Living and Memory Support Community Near Los Angeles

GLENDORA, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Living®, a real estate and property management company dedicated to the ownership, operation and development of high-quality senior living communities, announced today the opening of their off-site leasing office for Clearwater at Glendora, a 117-unit, luxury assisted living and memory support community in Glendora. Clearwater expects to welcome the first residents by the end of the year.

"With each of our communities, we seek out locations where we can best create an environment that will support our commitment to a holistic lifestyle philosophy of Empowered Living™ for each of our residents," said Danielle Morgan, Clearwater Living's president & chief operating officer. "Clearwater at Glendora is well-positioned to allow residents and their families to take advantage of the downtown Glendora Village as well as recreation and entertainment at nearby parks, golf courses and movie theaters."

Conveniently located just off the Foothill Freeway at 333 W. Dawson Avenue, Clearwater at Glendora will offer 88 assisted living and 29 memory support apartments. Residents will be able to choose from a variety of studio, companion and one- and two-bedroom layouts, each mindfully designed with sophisticated, contemporary finishes. Expansive and lush outdoor spaces will combine to create an immersive indoor/outdoor living experience.

A variety of luxurious community amenities are also available to residents, including a fitness center, game room, theater and learning center, full salon, wine vault and much more. In line with Clearwater's commitment to healthy and nutritious dining, Clearwater at Glendora will also feature artisanal, chef-prepared dishes for all residents from its private, on-site restaurant, Savor, as well as its pub and lounge.

Along with the in-home and community amenities, residents will have access to a licensed nurse onsite, 24-hour compassionate care partners, medication coordination, daily monitoring and other comprehensive care services. These amenities and services all represent Clearwater's philosophy of Empowered Living through impactful emotional, physical and social experiences in a stimulating and comfortable environment.

Clearwater Living actively acquires, develops and operates a full range of senior housing communities throughout the western United States. Clearwater at Glendora will be the company's sixth community in California and Nevada and they have additional developments in the pipeline.

Clearwater Living is committed to providing the most superior customer service and living experiences that celebrate individual relevance, from our residents and their families to our family of associates. Clearwater is growing through strategic acquisitions, development and operational management of senior living communities throughout the western United States. Every Clearwater Living community includes cutting-edge technologies and care practices that improve the daily lives of residents. To learn more about Clearwater Living, visit ClearwaterLiving.com.

