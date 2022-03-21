Curative Biotechnology Announces Cooperative Research and Development Agreement(CRADA) with the National Eye Institute (NEI) for Clinical Evaluation of its Proprietary Ocular Metformin Formulation in Age-Related Macular Degeneration

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC: CUBT) ("Curative" or the "Company"), a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel treatments for rare diseases and conditions, announced today a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Eye Institute (NEI), a part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), the National Eye Institute and Curative Biotechnology, Inc. will collaborate to evaluate Curative's proprietary ocular metformin formulation in clinical studies for the treatment of intermediate and late-stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) disease.

TITLE OF CRADA: Clinical Evaluation of Curative Biotechnology,

Inc.'s Proprietary Ocular Metformin Formulation

PHS IC: National Eye Institute

IC Principal Investigator: Emily Chew, M.D.

Collaborator: Curative Biotechnology, Inc.

Collaborator Principal Investigator Steering committee lead representative Dr. Catherine Sohn

TERM OF CRADA: Three (3) years from the Effective Date.

About Dr. Emily Chew

Emily Y. Chew , M.D. is the Director of the Division of Epidemiology and Clinical Applications (DECA) at the National Eye Institute, the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland . She is also the Chief of the Clinical Trials Branch in the division. Her research interest includes phase I/II clinical trials and epidemiologic studies in retinovascular diseases such as age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other ocular diseases. She is the author of more than 200 research articles based on her studies of retinal disease.

To learn more about Dr. Chew and her groundbreaking work please see: https://irp.nih.gov/pi/emily-chew

About Macular Degeneration

Numerous diseases cause degeneration of the macular tissue in the retina resulting in vision loss or blindness. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of vision loss and blindness in the United States and world-wide. As AMD advances through early to intermediate and late stage (Geographic Atrophy, "GA") progressive degeneration of macular cells may lead to loss of central vision in one or both eyes. There is no cure for AMD and currently very little that can be done to slow its progression. Potential treatments, such as the metformin therapy proposed under this CRADA study, are being tested to address the unmet need for AMD therapies and possibly other retinal degenerative disease.

About National Institutes of Health (NIH)

About the National Institutes of Health (NIH): NIH, the nation's medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information about NIH and its programs, visit https://www.nih.gov/.

National Eye Institute (NEI)

NEI leads the federal government's research on the visual system and eye diseases. NEI supports basic and clinical science programs to develop sight-saving treatments and address special needs of people with vision loss. For more information, visit https://www.nei.nih.gov.

About Curative Biotechnology, Inc. http://curativebiotech.com

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (Curative Biotech) is a development stage biomedical company focused on novel therapies for rare diseases. The Company is focused on identifying, acquiring and developing disease modifying therapeutic drug candidates with a concentration on rare disease indications. Curative Biotech has ongoing programs in three different therapeutic areas: infectious disease, neuro oncology and degenerative eye disease. The Company's pipeline includes IMT504, CURB906 and Metformin Reformulation. IMT504 is a novel immune therapy to treat rabies and an adjuvant for vaccines, CURB906 is a fully humanized CD56 monoclonal antibody carrying a cytotoxic drug conjugate directly to the tumor site to kill the tumor by inhibiting tumor growth and migration of the tumor. Metformin Reformulation is targeting the treatment of degenerative eye disease.

Curative Biotech is a development-stage biomedical company focusing on novel treatments for rare or currently unmet medical needs. Curative Biotech is focused on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths resulting from either the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development.

