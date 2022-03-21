IGEN Networks Corporation launches Medallion GPS PRO for Medium to Heavy Duty Commercial Fleets

IGEN's Medallion GPS PRO will be offered exclusively to Counties, State, and the Federal Government with its patented Driver Telematics Signature for Driver Safety and Performance Scoring

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEN Networks Corporation (OTC: IGEN) (CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the protection and management of mobile assets, today announced the launch of Medallion GPS PRO developed to meet the extensive needs of Medium-to-Heavy Duty commercial fleets deployed throughout Counties, States, and the Federal government. Medallion GPS PRO is IGEN's next level of commercial fleet applications that utilizes the extensive data systems inherent within heavier commercial vehicles. Medallion GPS PRO will offer IGEN's patented Driver Telematics Signature (Patent No. 11,037,378) algorithms for managing driver performance and safety through a proprietary measurement system that is unmatched in the commercial fleet industry. Medallion GPS PRO based on 5G technology includes:

*Real-time updates measured in seconds for the management of commercial fleets

*The ability to support an unlimited number of landmark locations for large-scale deployment of Point-of-Delivery (POD) and Routing Services

*Full connectivity to support 85-660 PGN parameters – essentially the support of all data parameters generated from Medium-to-Heavy Duty vehicles

*The support of 10 temperature zones for complex refrigeration applications

*Measurement of emissions and carbon footprint emitted from active vehicles

*Automated Hours-of-Service for driver safety and conformance to regulatory standards

*Artificial Intelligence (AI) based camera systems providing real-time management and monitoring tools to protect the driver and vehicle assets

*Patent-protected driver scoring system for measuring driver performance and safety

"With both platforms Medallion GPS and Medallion GPS PRO, IGEN is now positioned to offer best-in-class solutions to address the complete range of Light-Medium-Heavy commercial fleet requirements, said Neil G Chan, CEO of IGEN Networks Corp. "The diversity of government fleets along with the self-insurance of many County and State assets creates an excellent fit with our broad range of technologies including our patented "Digital Telematics Signature", a powerful tool for assessing actuarial risk, performance, and safety of commercial drivers."

About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation creates software services for the consumer automotive and commercial asset management industries enabling their customers to better manage their assets and protect their drivers. IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit: www.igennetworks.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities law. The terms and phrases "goal", "commitment", "guidance", "expects", "would", "will", "continuing", "drive", "believes", "indicate", "look forward", "grow", "outlook", "forecasts", "intend", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IGEN in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that IGEN believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to statements regarding investment liquidity, financing options and long term goals of the Company, general economic conditions, IGEN's expectations regarding its business, customer base, strategy and prospects, and IGEN's confidence in the cash flow generation of its business. Many factors could cause IGEN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to competition; IGEN's reliance on key personnel; IGEN's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and difficulties in forecasting IGEN's financial results, particularly over longer periods given the rapid technological changes, competition and short product life cycles that characterize the mobile application industry. These risk factors and others relating to IGEN that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in the under the heading "Risk Factors" in IGEN's periodic filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on IGEN's forward-looking statements. IGEN has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

IGEN Networks Corporation

Neil G. Chan

info@igennetworks.net

+1(855)912-5378

