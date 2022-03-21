InventHelp Inventor Develops Carrying Accessory for Jug-Style Coolers (DAL-108)

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an athletic trainer and I needed a better way to move and carry our jug-style water cooler," said an inventor, from Farmers Branch, Texas, "so I invented the COOLER HANDLE. My design could enhance comfort and safety while reducing strain on the arms, back and upper body."

The invention provides an easier way to carry and handle a jug-style cooler. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wrap the arms around the cooler or hold it from underneath. As a result, it reduces the risk of dropping the cooler and it saves time and effort. The patent-pending invention features a secure and lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for coaches, equipment managers of sports teams and others who utilize jug-style coolers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAL-108, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

