InventHelp Inventor Develops Gloves to Protect the Hands Against Germs (DNV-294)

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective barrier when touching door handles, touch screens and other public surfaces," said an inventor, from Glendale, Colo., "so I invented the UNIGLOVE. My design offers a more comfortable and breathable alternative to rubber gloves and it ensures that your credit cards and ID are handy."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved pair of gloves to protect wearers against germs. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses such as COVID-19. It also ensures that credit cards/identification cards are accessible for use. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a simple design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-294, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

