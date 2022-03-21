McLean & Blacksburg Virginia Rank Among The Most Educated Populations in America in a 2022 Nationwide Study

OAK PARK, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. city data and personalized advice on where to move, has unveiled its 2022 list of the Top 100: Most Educated Cities in America 2022.

Dwellics 2022 Best Cities in America (PRNewswire)

Dwellics analyzed data on children and adults in more than 50,000 U.S. cities to compile the report. The analysis focused on math, reading, and language arts proficiency, spelling bee, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) competition winners, numbers of blue-ribbon schools, and percentage of adults with a bachelor's degree or higher or a STEM degree.

Virginia takes the lead as the home of the most intelligent people on the East Coast, placing three cities in the top ten and fourteen total on the list. Within Virginia, the most educated cities all fall within the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, other than the outlier of Short Pump. The most educated cities in Virginia:

McLean (#7)

Blacksburg (#8)

Falls Church (#9)

Brambleton (#14)

Short Pump (#15)

While the D.C. metropolitan area is heavily represented on the list, out of Virginia's highest population cities, only Arlington makes an appearance at #83. This suggests that Virginia's highest educated citizens prefer smaller communities where they may have a greater voice in local decisions and politics, such as school boards.

With an unprecedented number of Americans planning to move in 2022 (according to a recent study by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace), many are spurred by the growing ability to work remotely coupled with a desire to find the best educational opportunities for their families.

Media Contact:

Giselle Sitdykova

gsitdykova@nefeligrp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dwellics