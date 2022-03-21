Poly Research Says Nearly 60 Percent of Employers Believe They Will Lose New and Existing Employees If They Don't Figure Out Hybrid Work

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: POLY), today released a new report examining how organizations are responding to employees' demand for ideal spaces to work from. The new Poly study, Recruit, Retain and Grow, analyzes work policies, culture, and wellness through the lens of over 2,500 global business decision makers. Post-pandemic attitudes and expectations highlighted in the research indicate that organizations need to address their hybrid work processes and plans, or their recruitment and retention rates will be at risk.

"At Poly, we believe that being able to enable a hybrid working environment is not the endgame, but a starting point for the competitive organizations today. Our latest research validates Poly's point of view," says John Goodwin, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Poly. "We found that employees are supportive of companies that take a holistic approach to defining their culture, offer flexibility in where and how they work, and are provided with the right tools to succeed."

Key findings from Poly's research includes:

Recruitment and retention are at risk: Over half (56%) of all organizations believe that if they don't address their hybrid work processes and plans, they'll start to lose staff and will be unable to attract new talent. This was particularly pronounced in the APAC region (60%), compared to 55% in EMEA and 53% in the Americas. Globally, organizations have already felt the effects of this, with 58% seeing a greater turnover in staff since the start of the pandemic.



Exiting employees disclosed that the top reasons for leaving are tied to their employer's approach to hybrid work:

Strategy and equality are misaligned: Less than half (48%) of all organizations are fully prepared for hybrid working, while 37% are only prepared in the short-term. A further 52% think that hybrid work is a blip. Meanwhile, 24% each of the Americas and APAC employers, and 17% of EMEA employers are demanding that their employees return to the office full-time.



Other prominent perspectives of employers are:

Culture and workforce wellness shortfall is causing productivity lags: 72% of surveyed companies saw an increase in productivity as a result of the shift to hybrid work, with a global average increase of 27%. However, 62%, 61% and 56% of organisations in APAC, EMEA and Americas believe that if employees aren't in the office, they won't build the relationships they need to progress their career.



Other key concerns included:

Equality and Evolution – Key to Recruit, Retain and Grow in the Hybrid Era of Work

According to Poly's research, technology and experiences are viewed by majority of companies as the face of the company, and not the office space alone (64%). Expanding the quotient of spaces available rather than the definition as to whether the space is virtual, offsite, remote or hybrid, will help employers develop a robust hybrid work strategy.

Equalize virtual experiences through meeting equality for your workforce

Forward-looking companies are investing in software and devices equally with cloud applications and collaboration software at 92% each, and headsets, cameras, and speakerphones at 89%, 86% and 83%, respectively.

Equalize office experiences through redesign

77% of companies are redesigning their office with more open plan areas, collaboration spaces, quiet zones, and areas to socialize. Ultimately, employees are employers' business, and employees will be the ones mainly utilizing these spaces.

