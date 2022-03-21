Rod Stewart, Dolly Parton, James Patterson, Gloria Gaynor, Commodores, Gary Sinise, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., Valerie Bertinelli, Ty Pennington and More Converge at AARP's Signature Event, AARP Celebrates You

Additional appearances from Jean Chatzky, Matt Paxton, Jo Ann Jenkins and others at AARP's biggest virtual, three-day celebration ever.

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This March 24-26, tens of thousands of people of all ages will enjoy AARP's free virtual event, AARP Celebrates You. It's a signature event filled with world-class celebrities, fun and informative classes, great music, and a joyous dance party. The online festival will include conversations by surprise celebrity guests, including Dolly Parton and James Patterson; a concert by Rod Stewart; and a live Motown dance party with the Commodores, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Gloria Gaynor and many more.

AARP national logo. (PRNewsfoto/AARP) (PRNewswire)

"After two years of enduring the pandemic, we need to join with each other to share happiness, connect and celebrate our resilience," said AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins. "AARP Celebrates You is a chance for people of all ages to connect, learn, grow, and, best of all, play all under one virtual roof."

Additional appearances will include multi-award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., Valerie Bertinelli, Jean Chatzky and TV host Ty Pennington, each providing a unique perspective on how to live your best life. During the three-day event, attendees can choose from 28 sessions with something for everyone to enjoy. Sessions include fitness and cooking demos, university-quality lectures, classes revealing fraudsters' latest tricks, personal finance tips and more.

To get complete details about AARP Celebrates You, including the 28-session event schedule, and to register, go to aarp.org/CelebratesYou

Featured sessions and events include:

Day 1: Thursday, March 24

AARP Movies for Grownups Series

AARP presents the Academy Award-winning film, "Forrest Gump," in honor of those who serve with a special introduction by Lt. Dan himself, actor-humanitarian and AARP Ambassador for Veterans & Military Families, Gary Sinise.

Day 2: Friday, March 25

Book Talk: Run, Rose, Run, Featuring Dolly Parton and James Patterson and Moderated by Louise Penny

Parton and Patterson co-authored a novel about a young singer-songwriter on the run, and Dolly has released an accompanying record album. Blockbuster novelist Louise Penny gets them talking about this unexpected collaboration and the road to their unique partnership.

Living Your Best Life with Valerie Bertinelli, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., and Ty Pennington

Join a sometimes-lighthearted, sometimes-serious discussion about how to be your best self. Moderated by author and host Harriette Cole.

In Concert: Rod Stewart

Join AARP as Sir Rod sings selections from his iconic catalog of hit songs, including "Maggie May," "You're in My Heart" and "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy."

The Psychology of Money with Jean Chatzky and Charles Duhigg

Join AARP financial ambassador Jean Chatzky and bestselling author Charles Duhigg to examine the financial choices we make and why we make them, how emotion can sometimes point you in the wrong direction and how to navigate the things we can't control.

The Universal Language of Food

Explore several popular cuisines with celebrated chefs Pati Jinich, Harriette Cole, Matthew Raiford, and Loretta Barrett Oden, who will tell the stories and share the recipes behind their favorite dishes. They'll also talk about the origins of their cooking styles and how food helps forge connection and compassion.

Lose the Weight and Keep the Muscle!

Gaining weight as you age is not inevitable. Author Steve Perrine and co-author Heidi Skolnik, of AARP's New York Times bestseller, The Whole Body Reset, show how you can stop – and even reverse! – age-related weight gain and muscle loss. You'll learn how to lose excess pounds at any age with the science of protein timing!

Day 3: Saturday, March 26

Daybreaker Live! Motown Dance Party

Celebrate one of the most influential musical styles in American history – Motown! Dance it out with a set from DJ Jazzy Jeff and hit songs performed by Gloria Gaynor and the Commodores. Includes a warmup led by Radha Agrawal.

AARP Celebrates You includes appearances by (in alphabetical order):

Valerie Bertinelli

Nikki Boyd

Kimberly McNair Brock

Jean Chatzky

Harriette Cole

Commodores

Charles Duhigg

Shelley Emling

Gloria Gaynor

Sanjay Gupta , M.D.

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Jo Ann Jenkins

Pati Jinich

Mike Manganello

Loretta Barrett Oden

Dolly Parton

James Patterson

Matt Paxton

Ty Pennington

Louise Penny

Steve Perrine

Matthew Raiford

Gary Sinise

Heidi Skolnik

Rod Stewart

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol @AARPadvocates and @AliadosAdelante on social media.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AARP