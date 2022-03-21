Rush Bowls Continues National Expansion Through Innovation and Entrance into New Markets

Pioneer in Blended Fruit Bowls and Smoothies Expects 50 Locations Open by End of 2022

DENVER, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Bowls – the fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl – is looking to continue its rapid national expansion and have 50 locations open by the end of 2022. The brand hopes to achieve this goal through continued innovation and the opening of at least a dozen new locations in states such as Colorado, Texas and Florida. Rush Bowls also intends on opening its first locations in Minnesota, Alabama, and Louisiana this year.

As the demand for healthy and on-the-go meals continues to increase, Rush Bowls has experienced significant year over year sales growth. This success can be credited to the brand's efforts to strategically innovate to meet the needs of an ever-changing consumer base. One such innovation is the new Rush Bowls Ordering digital application, now available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play store. This state-of-the-art app grants its users the simplicity of seamlessly online ordering directly through Rush Bowls, while providing extensive customization capabilities to meet any dietary need or preference. Executing this type of expansion and unveiling the brand's new online ordering app have further propelled Rush Bowls down the path to success, building a multitude of devoted customers in various markets throughout the U.S.

"Right now, we're looking for very intentional growth in our stronghold markets and even eying new markets where we are seeing an increase in demand," said Founder and CEO, Andrew Pudalov. "It's important that we dial in our already efficient business model and continue to innovate as we grow to ensure sustainable progress. This includes our tech, our marketing practices and the way we generally present ourselves to the world."

Since first deciding to franchise in 2016, Rush Bowls has certainly made themselves a brand to watch due to its rapid growth in such a short time span. Rush Bowls looks forward to continue serving their signature bowls and smoothies that offer the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies, topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. An industry pioneer in the genesis of healthy food bowls, Rush Bowls are crafted using whole ingredients, superfruits like acai and dragon fruit and are fully customizable. Rush Bowls can also be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

"We are confident that Rush Bowls will receive a warm welcome in Minnesota, Alabama and Louisiana as we enter those states for the first time," said Nicole McCray, Senior Vice President of Rush Bowls. "Introducing our delicious, nutrition-packed bowls to new local communities makes us immensely proud in what we do."

For more information on Rush Bowls and its continued expansion throughout the U.S., please visit www.rushbowls.com.

About Rush Bowls

Rush Bowls was founded in 2004 when founder, Andrew Pudalov, a Wall Street executive, decided to leave New York's financial scene to pursue his dream of creating a healthy, fast-casual restaurant that fueled people's lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes. As a result, Rush Bowls was born in Boulder, Colorado, offering meals crafted from the finest fruits and vegetables, topped with organic granola and honey, and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Franchising since 2016, Rush Bowls currently has 35 restaurants open and operating in 19 states with over 100 additional locations in various stages of development with expansion to 23+ states. For more information on Rush Bowls', visit www.rushbowls.com, and for more information on the brand's franchise opportunity, visit https://rushbowls.com/franchise

