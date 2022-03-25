BRG COMMUNICATIONS RECEIVES GREAT PLACE TO WORK® CERTIFICATION

BRG Communications recognized by leading authority in workplace satisfaction for high scores on national index

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG Communications (BRG) announced today its certification from Great Place to Work ®, a nationally recognized authority on America's top workplaces. Leveraging research-backed technology to assess survey data from BRG employees, Great Place to Work® determined 100 percent of BRG employees say the agency is a great place to work compared to 57 percent at a typical U.S. workplace.

In early 2022, BRG team members were polled to gain insights into workplace culture at the agency and gave strong positive feedback (90 – 100 percent) for each category. Notably, 100 percent of employees reported the management team is highly approachable and that expectations are clearly laid out. Additional areas that scored high in satisfaction include management communications, leadership business competency, expectations, fairness, team collaboration, credibility, innovation, trust, and community engagement.

"While the last two years have brought unique challenges to all businesses, we remained focused on ensuring our team could thrive while doing great work for our clients. Having just celebrated our 20th anniversary, being certified as a Great Place to Work® is a tremendous recognition," said Jane Barwis, founder and president of BRG. "Communications for Better Living is more than a tagline for BRG: it represents the meaningful work we do for our clients, and all we've done over the last two decades to keep our policies current, constantly reinvigorate team members, and encourage personal fulfillment at the personal and professional levels."

During a time when many working Americans are reconsidering how the traditional workplace model meets their needs, BRG has built a unique work environment that is flexible and supportive, while providing opportunities for team members to contribute to meaningful, and impactful work. Recent developments have included new policies such as WFA (work from anywhere), extended PTO for COVID-19 recovery of team and family members, and establishing regular virtual team building sessions centered around fun activities. Additionally, our president established monthly 1-2-1 virtual sessions with every member of the team – from intern to management team members. BRG has also continued to offer key programs that are set-up to support team member personal and professional development to continue motivating and encouraging team members throughout turbulent times.

In addition to Great Place to Work®, BRG is also a certified Woman-Owned Business (WBENC) and has received more than 200 industry awards and recognitions over its 20+ year history. Most recently, BRG was named to the 2022 Silver Anvil shortlist for Boutique Agency of the Year, as an Elite 100 Agency by PR News, and founder and president, Jane Barwis, was included in PR News' Top Women in PR list.

ABOUT BRG COMMUNICATIONS

BRG Communications is a nationally recognized, award-winning public relations agency. Founded in 2001, the firm is built on flexibility, functionality, and uncommon performance. We produce success for clients by forming creative strategies and solid execution plans that ignite the passion of target audiences and drive results. We support corporations, non-profits and associations that address safety, health, wellness, and social impact. As BRG celebrates its 20th anniversary, the agency continues to stay focused on building a legacy of Communications for Better Living™.

ABOUT THE GREAT PLACE TO WORK ® NATIONAL SURVEY

Great Place to Work® conducted a national employee survey in 2019. Over 2000 employees across a range of industries, including finance, health care, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and hospitality, who do not regularly participate in our survey, told us about their employee experience. Employees across four managerial levels and a variety of demographic groups were asked to rate their workplaces across 60 statements measuring trust, pride, collaboration, management effectiveness, innovation, diversity, and fairness, as well as other elements of company culture

