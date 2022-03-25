Chart Industries Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Sonos & Embecta to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) will replace CyrusOne Inc. (NASD: CONE) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sonos Inc. (NASD: SONO) will replace Chart Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 30 . Global Infrastructure Partners acquired CyrusOne in a deal that closed today.

Embecta Corp. (NASD: EMBC) will replace Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 4 . S&P 500 constituent Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX) is spinning off Embecta in a transaction expected to be completed on April 1 . Post spin-off, Becton Dickinson will remain in the S&P 500. Barnes & Noble Education is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the opening of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector March 30, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Chart Industries GTLS Industrials

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion CyrusOne CONE Real Estate

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Sonos SONO Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Chart Industries GTLS Industrials April 4, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Embecta EMBC Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Barnes & Noble Education BNED Consumer Discretionary

