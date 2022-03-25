GEARWRENCH Launches Contest to Give Away VIP Racing Experience

SPARKS, Md., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEARWRENCH, a premier professional-grade hand tool brand for pros, mechanics and auto techs worldwide, is excited to announce it will be launching a contest giving fans a chance to win a VIP GEARWRENCH racing experience at one of three events with either the NASCAR Cup Series, the NHRA Finals, or Formula Drift.

It will be a trip they'll never forget.

"It will be a trip they'll never forget," said Janet Bolin, Senior Brand Manager for GEARWRENCH. "Through the racing partnerships we've forged, we have this great opportunity to give one lucky fan and three of their friends a track experience unlike any other. Each option is totally unique and puts the winner in the driver seat to choose their own adventure."

The grand-prize winner will select from one of these three events:

Formula Drift at Irwindale Speedway in Irwindale, California on Oct. 14-15

NASCAR Cup Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 15-16

NHRA Finals at Pomona Raceway in Pomona, California on Nov. 12-13 .

The grand prize includes hotel accommodations for up to three nights, transportation, a private meet-and-greet with the GEARWRENCH racing partners, VIP seating for the race, $2,500 in GEARWRENCH products, and more. In addition to the grand prize winner, two first-prize winners will be randomly selected to receive $1,500 in tools, and four second-prize winners will be randomly selected to receive $500 in tools.

"We're especially excited for this because our racing partners will be competing, too," Bolin said. "GEARWRENCH will donate $50,000 worth of product to charities picked by the drivers with the most referrals for entry. It's a win on every level."

For official rules and entry, visit www.gwsweeps.com/ starting March 25 through Sept. 9.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers and specialty tools. For more information, visit gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial and consumer retail. For more information, visit apextoolgroup.com.

