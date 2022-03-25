Greater Georgia Exposes Liberal Indoctrination In Atlanta Public Schools

ATLANTA, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As reported by Fox News, Greater Georgia exposed new evidence of indoctrination by the New Georgia Project (NGP) and other liberal groups, who are supplying a radical voting rights curriculum to high school students within the Atlanta Public School system. The curriculum, part of the "Democracy Class Atlanta" program, is designed to "train up the state's next generation of progressive champions," according to NGP COO Kendra Cotton.

Founded at the beginning of the 2021 school year, Democracy Class Atlanta represents a partnership between NGP, Rock the Vote, and several other left-leaning organizations with the stated goal of teaching "civic education" to Atlanta's voting-age students. At least 2,000 students have enrolled in the program across about a dozen public high schools.

According to documents obtained via an open records request by Greater Georgia Chairwoman Kelly Loeffler, the Democracy Class Atlanta curriculum revolves around a consistent narrative that states like Georgia are actively working to "restrict the freedom to vote in the wake of record voter turnout…in 2020."

The lesson plans teach students to support same-day voter registration, voting rights for felons, and abolishing voter ID requirements. The curriculum also promotes radical election laws like the For the People Act and the John Lewis Rights Advancement Act – and even encourages students to "take civic action," including by "signing up with Rock the Vote and New Georgia Project to help mobilize other young people."

"Civics curriculum is an important part of an education that prepares students for lives of leadership and service," said former U.S. Senator and Greater Georgia Chairwoman Kelly Loeffler. "But allowing partisan groups like The New Georgia Project to advocate for liberal policies in the classroom is wrong. Schools fail to serve the best interests of their students when they promote a political agenda and push them into partisan activism rather than academic success. Greater Georgia is shining a light on the Left's indoctrination - and encouraging parents to stay vigilant for the partisan groups that are infiltrating their classrooms and influencing their kids."

NGP has a record of targeting young voters for activism, and has previously stated its goal to create a class of "super voters" who will act as "members, activists, and organizers who show up with us on our campaigns."

