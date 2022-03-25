InventHelp Inventor Develops New Hair Coloring Applicator for Men(LBT-141)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a novel hair coloring applicator that would offer men a more professional, sophisticated approach to coloring hair," said an inventor, from King of Prussia, Pa., "so I invented the B GRAY. My design eliminates the mess associated with conventional dyeing processes used at home."

The invention provides a new method of applying hair coloring to hair for men. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a separate bowl and brush or applicator bottles. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to reduce messes. The invention features a disposable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for men. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

