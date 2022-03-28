America's Top 100 Best Cities for Outdoor Living in 2022

OAK PARK, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. city data and personalized advice on where to move, has unveiled its 2022 list of the Top 100: Best Cities for Outdoor Living.

Dwellics 2022 Best Cities in America (PRNewswire)

While Florida grabs top honors, securing the number one spot on the list and the most communities overall with thirty-three, Hawaii and Texas also rank highly, achieving seventeen and fifteen places, respectively. The best cities in the U.S. for outdoor living:

Lake Butler, Florida (#1)

Sunnyvale, Texas (#2)

Wylie, Texas (#3)

Kapolei, Hawaii (#4)

Fort Mill, South Carolina (#5)

Dwellics analyzed data on over 50,000 U.S. cities to compile the report. Among the ranking factors are the numbers of parks, fields, playgrounds, hiking trails, and other public outdoor spaces; numbers of trees and amount of open space; climate, including temperature, humidity, windiness, and cloudiness; air and water quality; and risk of natural disaster.

The top five communities for outdoor living in the U.S. share proximity to lakes, rivers, and other bodies of water, along with abundant park and trail space conducive to outdoor activity. A recent report from Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, reveals that as many as twenty-three million Americans are planning to move in 2022. The increased availability of remote work leads to a drive to relocate to areas with greater access to outdoors and outdoor activities for many of these people. In addition, according to a study by the Outdoor Foundation, more Americans than ever are participating in outdoor activities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Media Contact:

Giselle Sitdykova

gsitdykova@nefeligrp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dwellics