QTS Announces Open Internet Exchange (OIX) Data Center Certifications

QTS leads the industry with 12 DC OIX-2 certified data centers across nine markets

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing demand for carrier neutral, open interconnection options, QTS Realty Trust , a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced it has obtained Open Internet Exchange (DC OIX-2) certifications for 12 QTS data centers in nine US markets.

Open-IX, launched in 2014, is an industry-led volunteer organization focused on creating best-of-breed, open access standards for Internet Exchange Providers (IXP OIX-1) and Data Center Providers (DC OIX-2).

Open-IX fosters mutually beneficial ecosystems built upon core values and best practices designed, moderated and certified by industry professionals. The association provides operators with IX and data center technical standards that ensure open and uniform ecosystems for data transmission and physical connectivity to create more resilient and reliable solutions.

Certification is achieved through a detailed technical application and peer review process. Upon approval, ongoing adherence to the standard is community-regulated, creating a more transparent environment in which to consume internet infrastructure services.

QTS now features DC OIX-2 certifications for 12 of its data centers in nine US markets, the most of any data center provider. These include: QTS Atlanta DC1 and DC2(ATL1), QTS Chicago (CHI1), QTS Piscataway, NJ NAP (PNJ1), QTS Richmond NAP (RIC1), QTS Ashburn-Broderick (ASH1), QTS Ashburn-Shellhorn (ASH3), QTS Dulles (IAD2), QTS Irving, (DFW1), QTS Hillsboro NAP (HIL1), QTS Miami (MIA1) and QTS Santa Clara (SJC1).

"Open-IX is extremely excited to announce this landmark certification. By certifying 12 facilities in key interconnection hubs, QTS is making a clear statement in support of an open internet ecosystem," said Eli D. Scher, Chairman of Open-IX. "We look forward to continuing to work with QTS and sincerely appreciate the company's commitment to fair access and engineering excellence."

"The OIX certifications provide a solid framework of best practices for operators and exemplify QTS' commitment to neutral and open interconnection ecosystem standards for IXs and data centers," said Sean Baillie, Executive Vice President, Connectivity Strategy, QTS. "QTS is fully committed to establishing the most resilient, carrier-neutral and certified interconnection platforms to support our customers' growth while reinforcing our core values of neutrality and transparency."

About Open-IX Association

The Open-IX Association (OIX) (www.open-ix.org) is an internet community effort to improve the landscape of internet peering and interconnection. OIX encourages the development of neutral and distributed internet exchanges, while promoting uniform standards of performance for interconnections backed by the internet community. In 2018, Open-IX became an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Association, joining nearly 250 ANSI-Accredited Standards Developers engaged in the creation and maintenance of voluntary consensus standards. The Association aims to promote common and uniform specifications for data transfer and physical connectivity and improve overall internet performance by developing criteria and methods of measurement to reduce the complexity that restricts interconnection in fragmented markets.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 9 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS is a Blackstone portfolio company. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

