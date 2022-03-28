WSOP.com Real Money Online Poker Now Live in Michigan

Exclusive sign-up promotions and unmatched rewards give players more ways to win



2009 Main Event champion and Michigan resident Joe Cada named local poker ambassador

LAS VEGAS and DETROIT, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Series of Poker® (WSOP) today announced WSOP.com, the domestic leader in online poker since 2013, is now live in Michigan. The Great Lakes state joins Pennsylvania, Nevada, and New Jersey as the fourth state where WSOP.com operates.

World Series of Poker (PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

WSOP.com features a broad mix of live-action games from No Limit Hold'em to Pot Limit Omaha. WSOP Online will also offer a full slate of daily guaranteed tournaments, exclusive 2022 WSOP satellites to gold bracelet events in Las Vegas, and popular BLAST Poker, where players have a chance to win up to 10,000 times their buy-in.

"With two world champions coming out of this state, Michigan is a special market for the WSOP," said Ty Stewart, SVP of the World Series of Poker at Caesars Entertainment. "We're sorry it's taken so long, but WSOP.com is ready to make up for our late entry with industry-leading promotions, the biggest weekly tournaments, and player appreciation benefits like freerolls to the Main Event in Las Vegas."

To commemorate the Michigan launch, WSOP.com offers players the most generous sign-up promotions to date. Upon registration, players will receive $50 free with $25 immediately playable and $25 upon first deposit. Players can also claim a deposit match up to $1,000 and receive access to welcome week freerolls after making their first deposit.

WSOP.com has also signed a partnership with 2009 Main Event champion and Michigan resident Joe Cada as a local poker ambassador and is offering a $1,000 bonus to any Michigan resident who can outlast Cada in the 2022 WSOP Main Event. Cada will host live streaming sessions from the site, participate in bounty events and host live tournaments around Michigan.

"It's go time in Michigan," Cada added. "I know a lot of local players are excited that WSOP.com is finally live in the state and I'm personally looking forward to getting to know all the great poker players at tournaments and online events soon. Game on!"

WSOP.com is the only online site in Michigan where players can earn entry into WSOP offline events, including pokers' world championship, better known as the Main Event, which will be hosted on The Las Vegas Strip for the first time this summer. Satellites for the Main Event start as low as $1, and first-time depositors of any amount will have the opportunity to participate in a monthly freeroll for a VIP trip to Las Vegas to play in the event. Michigan players can also compete for the prestigious WSOP gold bracelets beginning in June with the complete schedule of WSOP online bracelets coming soon.

As a staple of the site, WSOP.com also features the biggest weekly online tournaments as well as WSOP's weekly Sunday Major, Six Figure Sundays, with guarantees starting at $50,000 along with other key major tournaments that will boast more than $100,000 in guarantees. The first online circuit for WSOP.com's large-scale tournament festivals is scheduled for April 20 through May 1 and will award 12 WSOP Gold Rings.

WSOP.com will become Michigan's most rewarding poker site. Players will receive two online reward credits for every dollar of rake or fee created on the site and can also redeem their points online for cash or tournament tickets. Furthermore, WSOP.com players can link their Caesars Rewards account to experience unbeatable hotel, food & beverage, entertainment, and gaming opportunities at Caesars destinations – including resorts in the heart of The Las Vegas Strip – and unique WSOP experiences.

The World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $3.5 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2021, the event attracted 127,075 entrants to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and awarded more than $237 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007 and the WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013 and the WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015. In 2022, the WSOP will take place on The Las Vegas Strip for the first time ever at Bally's, the future Horseshoe, and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. All WSOP events are subject to the then-current and applicable WSOP tournament rules. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.

