Agoda data shows Thailand takes the #1 spot globally as most searched destination since reopening borders

Over 500% increase in searches to Thailand from Jan 2022 to end March 2022

Top three incoming travellers from Japan , United States and Singapore

Agoda integrates with Thailand Pass application to help streamline booking process

BANGKOK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to search data from Agoda, Thailand tops global charts as the number one most searched destination for travel in the next six months. Since last year, the country has seen a steady increase in international visitor traffic, with Agoda search data reflecting a 500% spike in interest in the first quarter of the new year to date.

Japan (#1), United States (#2) and Singapore (#3) are the markets most keen to head back to Thailand following the local government's efforts to revitalise international tourism with initiatives such as Thailand Pass and the Sandbox programme. European markets follow closely behind with United Kingdom (#4), France (#5) and Switzerland (#6), while other departure cities in South Korea (#7), Maldives (#8), Philippines (#9) and Indonesia (#10), round up the top ten.

To aid with this anticipated influx of travellers, Agoda has collaborated with Finema, the technology company responsible for the development of Thailand Pass on behalf of the Department of Consular Affairs (under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs), in a joint effort with the Department of Disease Control (under the Ministry of Public Health), Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA). This collaboration aims to help automate booking data uploads and speed up the Thailand Pass application process and reduce room for error or delays.

"While the government has made great efforts to help streamline the booking experience for travellers gearing to get back out there, with Test & Go, Sandbox and Thailand Pass, it can be daunting and time consuming for international travellers to keep track of these requirements, and the processes needed. That's why Agoda has worked on integrating its booking data seamlessly to the Thailand Pass platform in order to help travellers upload booking details automatically, reducing the room for human error," said Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer of Agoda.

Agoda is offered as a check box option on the Thailand Pass application page . Once a user enters their booking ID, the system immediately pulls all data needed and will autofill the application form. Customers will receive instant booking validation and clear instructions on next steps – helping to speed up the review process.

"At Agoda, we want to make the customer travel experience as hassle-free as possible. We understand that the new world of travel is going to come with its fair share of challenges and want to help make it easier with our tech expertise. With this partnership, and many others we are working on in the region, we hope to help our customers through their pre-departure journeys," added Pfirsch.

Travellers from all corners of the world are more excited than ever before to unwind at all-time favourite beach destinations like Phuket, Koh Samui, Pattaya, Krabi; explore northern hill tribes and heavenly hikes in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Pai; or simply dig into great street food and the endless shopping experience that the much-loved capital of Bangkok has to offer.

Travellers looking for more details and further information on travelling into Thailand, can find relevant hotel packages at discounted rates and information via the Agoda platform here, https://www.agoda.com/thailandreopens.

Notes to Editor:

Agoda Top 10 inbound searches 2022 (Mar 1 – 30 Sep) Japan United States Singapore United Kingdom France Switzerland South Korea Maldives Philippines Indonesia Top 10 nationalities that travelled to TH since reopening (2021) USA Germany UK Russia France Sweden Israel South Korea Australia Switzerland *Data extracted from TH Pass platform

About Thailand Pass

As part of the Thailand Pass application process, travelers are required to provide accommodation information to verify that their booking follows Thailand entry requirements. This includes sharing booking ID, property name and location, check-in / checkout dates, and booking voucher details. Once submitted, there is a manual process to verify all booking information against the booking vendor (such as Agoda or any hotels). As the number of travellers grow, there is a need to reduce the manual workload on both government agencies and travellers.

About Agoda

From its beginnings as an e-commerce start-up based in Singapore in 2005, digital travel platform Agoda has grown to offer a global network of over 2.5 million properties in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, offering travelers easy access to a wide choice of luxury and budget hotels, apartments, homes and villas, to suit all budgets and travel occasions. In 2019, Agoda added a flight product and packages to help make travel even easier. Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 4,000 staff in 30 countries. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages.

