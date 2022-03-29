Ball Corporation Receives Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Certification for North and Central America Beverage Packaging Operations

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) announced today it earned the Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI) certification for its 25 Beverage Packaging North and Central America (BPNCA) sites which includes 23 manufacturing facilities, one office, and one technical support center. The company received certification for the Performance and Chain of Custody Standards, further strengthening Ball's commitment to responsible production and sourcing practices.

"Achieving ASI certification for BPNCA is a testament to our unwavering commitment to be part of a responsible and transparent value chain," said Kathleen Pitre, president of Beverage Packaging North and Central America at Ball Corporation. "We know that responsibly sourced, environmentally friendly products are important to consumers and our customers. We're proud that our aluminum packaging solutions, with aluminum's infinite recyclability, can meet consumer needs and help our customers meet their sustainability commitments."

This distinction supports the company's goal of sourcing 100 percent of its aluminum needs from certified sustainable sources by 2030. Ball continues to work with its aluminum suppliers to achieve ASI certification for their operations as well as their upstream supply partners to create a stronger and more resilient supply chain and helps strengthen the company's roadmap to achieving its net zero carbon emissions goal prior to 2050.

"ASI congratulates Ball Corporation on this significant achievement: dual ASI Certification at 25 Ball Beverage Packaging North and Central America sites," said Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI. "Ball's recent combined business and sustainability report also highlighted its progress on supply chain uptake of ASI. The company is demonstrating strong leadership in sustainability for beverage packaging and support for a global circular economy."

ASI aims to drive sustainability across the entire aluminum value chain and certifies a company's commitment to social, environmental and ethical standards. The Performance standard is a measure of how much effort a company is making to assess, manage and disclose its environmental, social and governance impacts. The Chain of Custody standard sets out requirements for the creation of a chain of custody throughout the entire value chain covering all areas from mining and re-melting to casting, rolling, can manufacturing and filling.

Infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, aluminum is the most sustainable beverage packaging material and can be easily recycled. In fact, 75 percent of the aluminum ever produced is still in use today and aluminum cans and bottles can be recycled and back on a store shelf within 60 days. Ball was the first can maker to achieve ASI certification in 2020 for its facilities in EMEA and recently received certification for all facilities in South America and India.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products for customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 24,300 people worldwide and reported 2021 net sales of $13.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements and they should be read in conjunction with, and qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in our Form 10-K, which are available on our website and at www.sec.gov. Additional factors that might affect: a) our packaging segments include product capacity, supply, and demand constraints and fluctuations and changes in consumption patterns; availability/cost of raw materials, equipment, and logistics; competitive packaging, pricing and substitution; changes in climate and weather; footprint adjustments and other manufacturing changes, including the startup of new facilities and lines; failure to achieve synergies, productivity improvements or cost reductions; unfavorable mandatory deposit or packaging laws; customer and supplier consolidation; power and supply chain interruptions; changes in major customer or supplier contracts or loss of a major customer or supplier; inability to pass through increased costs; war, political instability and sanctions, including relating to the situation in Russia and Ukraine and its impact on our supply chain and our ability to operate in Russia and the EMEA region generally; changes in foreign exchange or tax rates; and tariffs, trade actions, or other governmental actions, including business restrictions and shelter-in-place orders in any country or jurisdiction affecting goods produced by us or in our supply chain, including imported raw materials; b) our aerospace segment include funding, authorization, availability and returns of government and commercial contracts; and delays, extensions and technical uncertainties affecting segment contracts; c) the Company as a whole include those listed above plus: the extent to which sustainability-related opportunities arise and can be capitalized upon; changes in senior management, succession, and the ability to attract and retain skilled labor; regulatory actions or issues including those related to tax, ESG reporting, competition, environmental, health and workplace safety, including U.S. FDA and other actions or public concerns affecting products filled in our containers, or chemicals or substances used in raw materials or in the manufacturing process; technological developments and innovations; the ability to manage cyber threats; litigation; strikes; disease; pandemic; labor cost changes; inflation; rates of return on assets of the Company's defined benefit retirement plans; pension changes; uncertainties surrounding geopolitical events and governmental policies, including policies, orders, and actions related to COVID-19; reduced cash flow; interest rates affecting our debt; and successful or unsuccessful joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures, and their effects on our operating results and business generally.

Ball Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ball Corporation) (PRNewswire)

