Big Cat Cables Releases Line of Colored Coaxial Connectors Red, Blue, and Black

New Colored Coax WiFi Connectors

WENTZVILLE, Mo. , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Cat Cables a provider of low voltage data cables, has launched a line of colored coaxial connectors. The connectors are available in blue, red, and black colors. Offered in various configurations such as TNC, SMA, and N type, the connectors are used in commercial and military markets for wireless communications, satcom , test labs, R&D, and many other applications requiring coaxial connections.

SMA Coaxial Connectors (PRNewswire)

Big Cat Cables line of Colored Coaxial Connectors are precision manufactured and feature a maximum operating frequency of up to 6 GHz. The 50 ohm connectors exhibit low loss VSWR of 1.5 (max) and are approved for temperatures ranges from -40 Celsius to 155 Celsius. They are available in male and female genders as well as standard and reverse polarity.

A key benefit of these new colored connectors is that they allow for color coordination between devices. They can be used in military blackout conditions where normal reflections are undesired.

"Our new line of colored connectors is the only one of its kind in the USA. Our goal is to bring customers a higher level of customization when ordering WiFi and Datacom solutions. Our unique line of connectors opens up possibilities never thought possible in this market segment." said Katie Runyon, Senior Director.

Big Cat Cables new Colored Coaxial Connectors are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. Big Cat Cables also stocks a large range of other Datacom solutions such as Ethernet, Fiber, Power and HDMI cables.

For inquiries, contact Big Cat Cables at Info@BigCatCables.com

About Big Cat Cables:

Launched in 2021, Big Cat Cables is a women owned small business. Big Cat Cables is a Distributor of low voltage cables, available for same-day shipping.

Press Contact:

Katie Runyon

Senior Director

1939 Wentzville Parkway

Suite 197

Wentzville, MO 63385

314-200-5688

Info@BigCatCables.com

BigCatCables Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Big Cat Cables LLC