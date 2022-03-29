Bill Parsons Joins Fintech TIFIN as EVP & General Manager of TIFIN Grow

Former Envestnet/Yodlee executive will lead the recently announced platform that combines risk, planning and financial personality to help wealth managers know and convert their prospects through hyper-personalized investing at scale

BOULDER, Colo. , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN , a fintech platform using AI and investment-driven personalization to shape the future of investor experiences, today announced that financial industry veteran Bill Parsons has joined the firm as Executive Vice President & General Manager of TIFIN Grow.

Parsons will oversee the newly launched platform TIFIN Grow in his new position. Prior to joining TIFIN Bill Parsons was Group President for the Envestnet/Yodlee Data and Analytics business.

Helping wealth managers grow their businesses through hyper-personalization at scale, TIFIN Grow brings together Risk Profiling, Micro-Planning, Financial Personality, Next Best Action, and Trading Automation. Together these enable financial advisors to better know and convert their prospects. TIFIN Grow already has over 500 advisors and is adding AI-driven capabilities that allow advisors to prioritize prospects with look-alike analysis used in industries like sports and consumer marketing.

"Bill is a seasoned and skilled executive with exposure to several important areas such as data, analytics, fintech, and wealth management. In addition, he brings a background and mindset honed for delightful client and user experiences." said TIFIN Founder & CEO Dr. Vinay Nair . "We are excited to build on TIFIN Grow's exciting momentum under his leadership with a heightened focus on data, insights and service."

"Innovation in wealthtech is happening at a rapid pace. TIFIN is at the forefront in bringing AI, investment expertise and modern technology to financial advisors in the same way many consumer oriented industries do today," said Bill Parsons, General Manager of TIFIN Grow. "I'm excited to join TIFIN's distinctive solutions that are bringing together risk capacity and tolerance along with well-thought out personalized planning so advisors can offer the most relevant financial advice to each clients' unique needs."

Bill Parsons spent 14 years at Envestnet/Yodlee where he led their efforts to build and take to market AI and ML driven solutions focused on the Investment Research, Customer Research, Credit, and Market Research sectors. Parsons also led their Banking and Wealth Management sales operations globally, and the US FinTech group. He brings significant experience in cloud based enterprise products and sales aimed at improving the financial health of consumers.

About TIFIN

TIFIN an AI-powered fintech, leverages data science, investment intelligence, and technology to deliver engaging and personalized investor experiences. By connecting individuals to advice and investments, TIFIN bridges the gap between investors, their trusted intermediaries, and asset managers.

Founded in late 2018 by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to help make investing a powerful driver of financial well-being by eliminating frictions investors face.

TIFIN manages Magnifi , a search-powered marketplace for investments; TIFIN Wealth , a platform for advisors to use fintech for growth; Financial Answers , a platform of financial media assets; TIFIN Grow which helps wealth managers grow their businesses through personalization at scale; all powered through Distill, a central insights engine using TIFIN's data platform.

