Penn Mutual welcomes new Chief Information Security Officer

Mark Strosahl tapped to lead information protection program

HORSHAM, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, announces that Mark Strosahl has joined the company as chief information security officer, reporting to Greg Driscoll, chief operating officer of the company's life insurance and annuities line of business.

"Mark has extensive experience developing, implementing and monitoring information security strategy, policies and procedures," said Driscoll. "He has deep knowledge of the interdependencies related to financial services and cybersecurity legal and regulatory requirements. Mark also has an outstanding track record of building alliances across functions to promote understanding of and fidelity to information security risk management."

Strosahl joins Penn Mutual with more than 14 years of financial services industry experience leading information technology and information security functions. Most recently, he served as information security officer for the retirement business at Principal Financial Group.

Strosahl received his bachelor's degree in information systems management and his MBA from Iowa State University and holds numerous information security certifications, including Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) and Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

