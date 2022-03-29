Storyblocks Adds to Executive Team With New CMO and CFO to Propel Growth

Paramita Bhattacharya and Cameron Jones join Storyblocks to continue developing the company's offerings of affordable, accessible stock content for creatives

ARLINGTON, Va, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblocks , the first and largest subscription-based platform providing unlimited stock content and tools for creators to keep up with the massive demand for video, today announced the addition of Paramita Bhattacharya as Chief Marketing Officer and Cameron Jones as Chief Financial Officer to the growing executive team. After bolstering their executive team in 2021 with the addition of Vice President of Content Kristen Sanger, Vice President of Product Lucy Huang and Senior Vice President of Engineering James Peel, Storyblocks continues to expand its roster of dedicated changemakers to propel the brand to future success.

"Storyblocks experienced incredible growth over the last several months specifically and we are thrilled to welcome new leaders into our C-suite to help further our business goals and support our organization," said TJ Leonard, CEO of Storyblocks. "Both Paramita and Cameron bring a massive wealth of knowledge to our team, particularly as we adapt to this period of rapid expansion. For us, it's important to not only bring in top experts but also true team players who really embody Storyblock's mission. Paramita and Cameron are perfectly aligned with our goals."

Paramita Bhattacharya is a global marketing executive with over 20 years of strategic and operating leadership experience in growing SaaS, digital and e-commerce businesses across consumer, SMB and enterprise audiences. With a long tenure at leading technology leaders including Adobe, Nokia and Hitachi, Paramita joins Storyblocks from Blurb, where she previously served as Chief Marketing Officer. At Storyblocks, Paramita will focus on building a strong category, brand and customer marketing and will drive the company's growth and scale to meet both short term and long-lead goals.

"The creator economy has exploded over the past few years and Storyblocks has navigated to the heart of it," explained Bhattacharya. "Storyblocks empowers brands to tell stories through its content and tools and is at the center of this storytelling journey with video as a key differentiator for enterprises and businesses to meet their strategic goals. I knew I had to be part of this journey and look forward to working with and learning from the team."

Joining Storyblocks as Chief Financial Officer, Cameron Jones brings over 20 years of media and technology experience to the team and has worked with megabrands including Viacom, The Washington Post, Spotify and NPR. At Storyblocks, he will leverage his financial, strategic and operational acumen to help the company continue to scale and serve customers as well as build out Storyblocks' financial planning and analysis capabilities to ensure the company is positioned for continued growth.

"Storyblocks has developed a culture that most companies can only dream about and I'm thrilled to be joining the team," said CFO Cameron Jones. "Poised to become a category leader over the next five years, the Storyblocks team is fueled by products, passion for the customer base and strong collaboration with the creator community. The company's work has been inspiring and I'm looking forward to being part of Storyblocks' future success."

Paramita will join Storyblocks from Palo Alto, California while Cameron will join the team from Washington D.C. Storyblocks is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Storyblocks



Storyblocks is a subscription-based, rapid video creation and media platform providing unlimited and cutting-edge stock content and production tools enabling creation without boundaries and effortless workflow. Its project- based platform allows for ultimate creative control and seamless integration with a business' native tools. Built on the belief that all stories deserve a chance to be told, Storyblocks' video, audio and image content prioritizes sourcing diverse people footage in order to represent all identities.

To find out more about how Storyblocks is changing the future of content creation, go to www.storyblocks.com

