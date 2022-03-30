2022 Masters Tournament Coverage Live on SiriusXM

Mike Tirico, Curtis Strange, Steve Melnyk and Suzy Whaley join broadcast team for SiriusXM's exclusive audio coverage of the Masters, April 7-10

SiriusXM listeners will get first-ever live radio broadcasts of Augusta National Women's Amateur on April 2 and the Masters Par 3 Contest on April 6

Harold Varner III debuts his new SiriusXM show from Augusta, Ga. on April 4

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM, the exclusive audio broadcaster of the Masters Tournament, today announced expanded broadcast plans for Masters week, April 2-10.

SIRIUS XM logo. (PRNewsFoto/SIRIUS XM Radio) (PRNewswire)

"The Masters is always such a special event, and we are excited to deliver an exceptional level of coverage to our listeners again this year," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "We've added several distinguished voices to our play-by-play team, expanded our coverage to include the Augusta National Women's Amateur and Par 3 Contest, and will present multiple shows hosted by players competing this year and those who have won in years past. Our subscribers will get an unparalleled perspective on the Masters before, during and after the Tournament."

Masters week on SiriusXM programming is available on channel 92 on SiriusXM radios. Subscribers can also listen with the SXM App (siriusxm.us/SXMPGATourRadio), and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM's trials and most popular plans.

Live Masters Play-by-Play

SiriusXM's live Tournament coverage will air each day – Thursday, April 7, through Sunday, April 10 – starting at 2 pm ET and running through the completion of play. Additionally, each day before the broadcast begins at 2 pm, SiriusXM will provide live look-in coverage of featured groups during its programming in the morning and early afternoon.

Several new acclaimed voices join the SiriusXM broadcast team this year. Mike Tirico will be the lead play-by-play voice from 4 pm ET through the conclusion of play each day. World Golf Hall of Fame member Curtis Strange will be the lead analyst for the Saturday and Sunday rounds. Steve Melnyk will be the lead analyst for the Thursday and Friday rounds. Suzy Whaley joins the team as an on-course reporter.

Returning SiriusXM voices include Taylor Zarzour, who will handle lead play-by-play duties from 2 to 4 pm ET each broadcast day, as well as Fred Albers, Mark Carnevale, Brian Katrek, John Maginnes, Chantel McCabe, Jim McLean, Carl Paulson and Jason Sobel.

Masters Par 3 Contest

SiriusXM will provide live coverage of the 2022 Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, April 6 (2 - 5 pm ET), which will be the first time the event airs on national radio. Taylor Zarzour will host the coverage alongside World Golf Hall of Fame member Hale Irwin. David Marr III will conduct interviews with competitors.

Augusta National Women's Amateur

Suzy Whaley, a trailblazer in her career as a player, golf executive and instructor, will be the analyst for SiriusXM's live coverage of the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Saturday, April 2 (noon – 3 pm ET). This will be the first-ever live radio broadcast of this event. David Marr III will host the coverage alongside Whaley.

Exclusive SiriusXM Masters week programming

Masters Radio on SiriusXM will feature comprehensive pre- and post-round coverage, as well as several specials airing throughout the week.

Thursday through Sunday, Chantel McCabe will anchor the coverage from 10 am to 2 pm ET each day. McCabe will provide play-by-play of featured groups on the course, with Carl Paulson as the analyst and Fred Albers reporting from inside the ropes. SiriusXM's pre-round coverage will also feature renowned swing coach Jim McLean reporting live from the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National each day.

David Marr III and Greg DuCharme will start off SiriusXM's Masters pre-round coverage Thursday and Friday at 8 am ET . Hale Irwin , who has seven top-10 finishes in the Masters, will co-host with Marr and DuCharme on Thursday. Dave Stockton , who tied for second in the 1974 Masters, co-hosts on Friday.

Immediately following each round, listeners will hear a three-hour postgame show, hosted by Drew Stoltz and Jason Sobel , that will recap the day's play.

On Thursday, SiriusXM will have live coverage of the Honorary Starters Ceremony and the opening tee shots of Jack Nicklaus , Gary Player and Tom Watson . The introduction of the Honorary Starters and their tee shots historically precede the first tee time of the Tournament's first competitive round, signaling the official beginning of Masters competition.

PGA Tour pro Jason Kokrak , who will be competing in this year's Tournament, will host his show, Crushing It with Kokrak , on Monday at 8 pm ET .

PGA Tour pro Harold Varner III will debut his new SiriusXM show, The HV3 Show , on Monday night at 9 pm ET alongside co-host Taylor Zarzour . Varner, who is ranked among the top 50 golfers in the world, will be competing in his first Masters this year. The HV3 Show will air regularly during the year.

1992 Masters champion Fred Couples and George Downing will host a new episode of The Fred Couples Show on Tuesday at 3 pm ET .

Listeners will hear regularly scheduled shows hosted by Taylor Zarzour, Michael Breed and Greg DuCharme, Carl Paulson and Dennis Paulson, Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, Michael Collins and Jason Sobel, Brian Katrek and John Maginnes, Gary McCord, David Feherty, Kraig Kann and Chantel McCabe throughout the week.

Masters History Specials

SiriusXM's annual Masters history special will debut Friday, April 1, at 8 pm ET and be available throughout Masters week on the SXM App. This year's special will celebrate the anniversaries of memorable Masters moments including Tiger Woods' monumental victory at the 1997 Masters and Hideki Matsuyama's historic victory at Augusta National last year. Listeners will hear commentary from Masters champions Ben Crenshaw and Fred Couples, broadcaster Jim Nantz and others.

For more information, visit masters.com or follow @TheMasters on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales arm, SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization, and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts:

Andrew FitzPatrick, Andrew.FitzPatrick@SiriusXM.com

Kevin Bruns, Kevin.Bruns@SiriusXM.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.