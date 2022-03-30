AerCap Holdings N.V. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter 2021

- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $89 million, or $0.44 per share. Net income for the full year 2021 was $1,001 million, or $6.71 per share.
- Excluding expenses related to the GECAS transaction, net income was $211 million, or $1.04 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $1,294 million, or $8.68 per share for the full year 2021.
- The airline industry continues to experience a rapid recovery in air travel in many of the world's major markets.
DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER), the global leader in aviation leasing, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 ended December 31, 2021.
Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap, said: "2021 was a milestone year for AerCap as we closed the GECAS transaction on November 1st. This transaction significantly enhanced and diversified our fleet, broadened our customer base and geographic reach, increased our product offering and added outstanding new talent - the combination of which we expect to lead to increased revenues, earnings and cash flows in the future. Notwithstanding the Ukraine invasion and the broad sanctions imposed against Russia, where we had approximately 5% of our fleet, we believe the continued recovery in air travel in many parts of the world puts AerCap on a positive trajectory heading into 2022."
Highlights
- Completed the GECAS acquisition on November 1, 2021, making AerCap the worldwide industry leader across all areas of aviation leasing: aircraft, engines and helicopters.
- Executed 230 transactions in the fourth quarter 2021, including 158 lease agreements, 42 purchases and 30 sales.
- Completed the offering of $21 billion of senior unsecured notes in October 2021 and a $2 billion secured institutional term loan in November 2021 to finance the GECAS acquisition with an average coupon of approximately 2.6% and an average tenor of 7.1 years.
- Adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.66 to 1 at December 31, 2021.
- Fourth quarter cash flow from operating activities was $1.7 billion, more than 2.5x higher than the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Continued to see significant improvements in cash collections, trade receivables and deferral requests.
- Special items in the fourth quarter of 2021 included $139 million ($122 million after-tax) of expenses related to the GECAS transaction.
Revenue and Net Spread
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2021
2020
% increase/
2021
2020
% increase/
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Lease revenue:
Basic lease rents
$1,283
$885
45%
$3,891
$3,762
3%
Maintenance rents and other receipts
97
110
(12%)
521
559
(7%)
Total lease revenue
1,380
995
39%
4,412
4,321
2%
Net gain on sale of assets
25
14
74%
89
90
0%
Other income
38
22
72%
723
83
771%
Total Revenues and other income
$1,441
$1,032
40%
$5,224
$4,494
16%
Basic lease rents were $1,283 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $885 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the impact of the GECAS acquisition.
Maintenance rents and other receipts were $97 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $110 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to lower maintenance revenue recognized as a result of lease terminations during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net gain on sale of assets for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $25 million, relating to 24 assets sold for $412 million, compared with $14 million for the same period in 2020, relating to 12 aircraft sold for $97 million. The increase was primarily due to the higher volume and composition of asset sales.
Other income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $38 million, compared with $22 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the impact of the GECAS acquisition.
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2021
2020
% increase/
2021
2020
% increase/
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Basic lease rents
$1,283
$885
45%
$3,891
$3,762
3%
Interest expense
370
311
19%
1,230
1,248
(1%)
Adjusted for:
Mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps
9
—
NA
20
(14)
NA
Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps
379
311
22%
1,250
1,234
1%
Net interest margin (*)
$905
$575
57%
$2,641
$2,528
4%
Depreciation and amortization, including maintenance rights expense
(557)
(408)
37%
(1,745)
(1,691)
3%
Net interest margin, less depreciation and amortization (*)
$348
$167
108%
$896
$837
7%
Average lease assets (*)
$54,110
$36,496
48%
$40,646
$37,145
9%
Annualized net spread (*)
6.7%
6.3%
6.5%
6.8%
Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization (*)
2.6%
1.8%
2.2%
2.3%
(*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures
Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps was $379 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $311 million for the same period in 2020. AerCap's average cost of debt was 3.2% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 3.8% for the same period in 2020, excluding debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2021
2020
% increase/
2021
2020
% increase/
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$87
$44
98%
$222
$173
28%
Share-based compensation expenses
32
20
63%
96
69
39%
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
$119
$64
87%
$318
$242
31%
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $119 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $64 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by higher compensation-related expenses as a result of the GECAS acquisition.
Other Expenses
Asset impairment charges were $6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $27 million recorded for the same period in 2020. Asset impairment charges recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 related to lease terminations and sales transactions and were more than offset by related maintenance revenue.
Leasing expenses were $162 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $91 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in our provision for expected credit losses.
Effective Tax Rate
AerCap's effective tax rate for the full year 2021 was 14.2%, compared with the effective tax rate of 5.5% for the full year 2020. The effective tax rate is impacted by the source and amount of earnings among our different tax jurisdictions as well as the amount of permanent tax differences relative to pre-tax income.
The company's effective tax rate was 21.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020. Our effective tax rate in any quarter can be impacted by revisions to the estimated full year rate.
Book Value Per Share
December 31,
December 31,
(U.S. Dollars in millions,
Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity
$16,571
$8,864
Ordinary shares outstanding
245,395,448
130,398,538
Unvested restricted stock
(5,822,811)
(2,552,346)
Ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)
239,572,637
127,846,192
Book value per ordinary share outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)
$69.17
$69.34
Financial Position
December 31,
December 31,
% increase/
(decrease) over
December 31,
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$1,915
$1,495
28%
Total assets
74,570
42,048
77%
Debt
50,205
28,742
75%
Total liabilities
57,922
33,116
75%
Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity
16,571
8,864
87%
Total equity
16,647
8,932
86%
Aircraft Portfolio
As of December 31, 2021, AerCap's portfolio consisted of 3,701 aircraft, engines and helicopters that were owned, on order or managed. The average age of the company's owned aircraft fleet as of December 31, 2021 was 7.1 years (3.4 years for new technology aircraft, 13.0 years for current technology aircraft) and the average remaining contracted lease term was 7.3 years.
Ukraine Conflict
In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries have imposed broad, far-reaching sanctions against Russia, certain Russian persons and certain activities involving Russia or Russian persons. These sanctions include prohibitions regarding the supply of aircraft and aircraft components to Russian persons or for use in Russia, subject to certain wind-down periods. AerCap intends to fully comply with all applicable sanctions and we have terminated the leasing of all our aircraft and engines with Russian airlines. As of December 31, 2021, approximately 5% of AerCap's fleet by net book value was on lease to Russian airlines. We continue to make efforts to repossess additional aircraft and engines from our former Russian airline customers, but it is unclear if we will be able to do so, or what the condition of these assets will be at the time of repossession. We expect to recognize an impairment on our assets in Russia that have not been returned to us as early as the first quarter of 2022, although we have not determined the amount of any impairment.
Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release
The financial information presented in this press release is not audited.
Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
The following are definitions of non-GAAP measures used in this press release. We believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of our operational performance.
Net income / earnings per share excluding GECAS transaction and integration-related expenses
Net income excluding GECAS transaction and integration-related expenses is calculated as net income excluding the after-tax impact of transaction and integration-related expenses. Earnings per share excluding GECAS transaction and integration-related expenses is calculated by dividing net income excluding GECAS transaction and integration-related expenses by the weighted average of our ordinary shares outstanding. Given the relative significance of this item during 2021, we have chosen to present this measure in order to assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to our earnings.
Three months ended December 31, 2021
Year ended December 31, 2021
Net income
Earnings
per share
Net income
Earnings
per share
(U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Net income / earnings per share
$89
$0.44
$1,001
$6.71
Transaction and Integration-related expenses
139
0.68
335
2.25
Income tax effect
(17)
(0.09)
(42)
(0.28)
Net income / earnings per share excluding GECAS
$211
$1.04
$1,294
$8.68
Adjusted debt/equity ratio
This measure is the ratio obtained by dividing adjusted debt by adjusted equity.
- Adjusted debt means consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and less a 50% equity credit with respect to certain long-term subordinated debt.
- Adjusted equity means total equity, plus the 50% equity credit relating to the long-term subordinated debt.
Adjusted debt and adjusted equity are adjusted by the 50% equity credit to reflect the equity nature of those financing arrangements and to provide information that is consistent with definitions under certain of our debt covenants. We believe this measure may further assist investors in their understanding of our capital structure and leverage.
December 31,
December 31,
(U.S. Dollars in millions,
Debt
$50,205
$28,742
Adjusted for:
Cash and cash equivalents
(1,729)
(1,249)
50% credit for long-term subordinated debt
(1,125)
(1,125)
Adjusted debt
$47,351
$26,368
Equity
$16,647
$8,932
Adjusted for:
50% credit for long-term subordinated debt
1,125
1,125
Adjusted equity
$17,772
$10,057
Adjusted debt/equity ratio
2.66 to 1
2.62 to 1
Net interest margin, annualized net spread, annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization and average cost of debt
Net interest margin is calculated as the difference between basic lease rents and interest expense, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps. Annualized net spread is net interest margin expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization is net interest margin less depreciation and amortization, including maintenance rights expense, expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Average cost of debt is calculated as interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate caps and swaps, divided by average debt balance. We believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to the earnings of our leasing activities. These measures reflect the impact from changes in the number of aircraft leased, lease rates and utilization rates, as well as the impact from changes in the amount of debt and interest rates.
Lease assets
Lease assets include flight equipment held for operating leases, flight equipment held for sale, net investment in finance leases and maintenance rights assets.
Conference Call
About AerCap
AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors, including the impacts of, and associated responses to: the Covid-19 pandemic, our ability to successfully integrate GECAS' operations and employees and realize anticipated synergies and cost savings; and the potential impact of the consummation of the GECAS transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers and competitors, that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv.
AerCap HoldingsNV
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$1,728,794
$1,248,772
Restricted cash
185,959
246,518
Trade receivables
181,455
170,675
Flight equipment held for operating leases, net
57,825,056
35,156,450
Investment in finance leases, net
1,929,220
878,451
Flight equipment held for sale
304,362
—
Prepayments on flight equipment
4,586,848
2,111,659
Maintenance rights and lease premium, net
4,444,520
649,914
Other intangibles, net
208,879
224,634
Deferred tax assets
121,571
131,532
Associated companies
705,087
122,654
Other assets
2,348,017
1,106,780
Total Assets
$74,569,768
$42,048,039
Liabilities and Equity
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$1,958,096
$1,109,325
Accrued maintenance liability
2,900,651
1,750,395
Lessee deposit liability
773,753
600,321
Debt
50,204,678
28,742,081
Deferred tax liabilities
2,085,230
913,431
Total liabilities
57,922,408
33,115,553
Ordinary share capital €0.01 par value, 450,000,000 and 350,000,000 ordinary shares authorized as of December 31,
2021 and 2020, respectively; 250,347,345 and 138,847,345 ordinary shares issued and 245,395,448 and
130,598,538 ordinary shares outstanding (including 5,822,811 and 2,552,346 unvested restricted stock) as of
December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
3,024
1,721
Additional paid-in capital
8,522,694
2,078,125
Treasury shares, at cost (4,951,897 and 8,448,807 ordinary shares as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively)
(285,901)
(459,994)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(79,335)
(155,085)
Accumulated retained earnings
8,410,261
7,399,703
Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity
16,570,743
8,864,470
Non-controlling interest
76,617
68,016
Total Equity
16,647,360
8,932,486
Total Liabilities and Equity
$74,569,768
$42,048,039
AerCap HoldingsNV
Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues and other income
Lease revenue:
Basic rents
$1,283,115
$885,333
$3,891,089
$3,761,611
Maintenance rents and other receipts
96,662
110,143
520,914
559,395
Lease revenue
1,379,777
995,476
4,412,003
4,321,006
Net gain on sale of assets
24,547
14,099
89,428
89,618
Other income
37,857
22,042
722,574
83,005
Total Revenues and other income
1,442,181
1,031,617
5,224,005
4,493,629
Expenses
Depreciation and amortization
555,839
401,787
1,737,925
1,645,373
Asset impairment
5,822
26,694
128,409
1,086,983
Interest expense
369,549
310,534
1,230,466
1,248,225
Loss on debt extinguishment
758
75,625
9,713
118,460
Leasing expenses
161,961
91,453
319,022
323,535
Selling, general and administrative expenses
119,269
63,746
317,888
242,161
Transaction and integration-related expenses
139,432
—
334,966
—
Total Expenses
1,352,630
969,839
4,078,389
4,664,737
Gain (loss) on investment at fair value
2,608
(29,089)
2,301
(143,510)
Income (loss) before income taxes and income of investments
accounted for under the equity method
92,159
32,689
1,147,917
(314,618)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(20,010)
(7,080)
(162,537)
17,231
Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method
18,348
2,861
24,051
2,464
Net income (loss)
$90,497
$28,470
$1,009,431
($294,923)
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,687)
8
(8,924)
(3,643)
Net income (loss) attributable to AerCap Holdings N.V.
$88,810
$28,478
$1,000,507
($298,566)
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$0.44
$0.22
$6.83
($2.34)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$0.44
$0.22
$6.71
($2.34)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
200,825,881
127,662,360
146,421,188
127,743,828
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
203,641,504
128,840,968
149,005,981
127,743,828
AerCap HoldingsNV
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Year ended December 31,
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$1,009,431
($294,923)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,737,925
1,645,373
Asset impairment
128,409
1,086,983
Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount, debt premium and lease premium
113,981
64,970
Amortization of fair value adjustment on debt
(16,977)
(47,279)
Maintenance rights write-off
138,780
133,015
Maintenance liability release to income
(273,146)
(344,210)
Net gain on sale of assets
(89,428)
(89,618)
Deferred tax benefit
(5,905)
(20,882)
Share-based compensation
96,087
69,187
Collections of finance leases
124,325
68,128
(Gain) loss on investment at fair value
(2,301)
143,510
Loss on debt extinguishment
9,713
118,460
Transaction and integration-related expenses
186,474
—
Other
61,212
252,350
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables
232,119
(128,188)
Other assets
112,790
(400,316)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
130,333
(126,177)
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,693,822
2,130,383
Purchase of flight equipment
(1,703,395)
(778,547)
Proceeds from sale or disposal of assets
796,613
471,437
Prepayments on flight equipment
(86,386)
(405,178)
Acquisition of GECAS, net of cash acquired
(22,493,195)
—
Other
27,427
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(23,458,936)
(712,288)
Issuance of debt
26,496,660
10,946,333
Repayment of debt
(5,973,508)
(11,560,015)
Debt issuance and extinguishment costs paid, net of debt premium received
(422,260)
(253,806)
Maintenance payments received
448,516
345,699
Maintenance payments returned
(209,087)
(412,492)
Security deposits received
210,781
137,130
Security deposits returned
(290,758)
(297,469)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest holders and others
(323)
(2,935)
Repurchase of shares and tax withholdings on share-based compensation
(76,220)
(127,777)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
20,183,801
(1,225,332)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
418,687
192,763
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
776
2,180
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,495,290
1,300,347
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$1,914,753
$1,495,290
