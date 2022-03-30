Change of Composition of the Telix Board of Directors

Non-Executive Director Oliver Buck to retire at the Annual General Meeting

Tiffany Olson , experienced U.S.-based pharma executive appointed as independent Non-Executive Director

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that Tiffany Olson has been appointed to the Board, as a U.S.-based independent, Non-Executive Director.

Ms. Olson brings a depth of experience in commercialisation and corporate strategy in oncology, including in the radiopharmaceutical sector. Her most recent executive role was with Cardinal Health, the largest provider of radiopharmaceuticals in the United States, where she was President of Cardinal Health Nuclear & Precision Health Solutions overseeing Cardinal's radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and nuclear pharmacy network. During her eight-year tenure in this role she led a major business transformation which led to increased market share and profit growth. Prior to her role at Cardinal Health, Ms. Olson served as President of NaviMed and in executive roles at Eli Lilly and Roche, where she attained the position of President and CEO of Roche Diagnostics Corporation.

Ms. Olson currently serves as a Board member for Castle Biosciences; ERF, Education & Research Foundation for Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging; and is on the Langham Logistics Advisory Board. Tiffany holds a Bachelor of Business from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from St. Thomas University in Minnesota. Ms. Olson has received many recognitions for her work in healthcare. She was named one of the "10 Best Women Leaders of 2020" by Industry Era and was the first woman to receive the Life Science Alley Luminary Award.

Telix Chairman, Kevin McCann AO said, "Tiffany is an outstanding addition to our Board of Directors. Her appointment supports our governance principles and continues to ensure that the Board has the right mix of skills, diversity and independence. An accomplished leader with a strong track record in commercialisation and building large-scale businesses in the radiopharmaceutical sector, Tiffany's deep operational understanding of radiopharmaceutical manufacturing, distribution networks and customers will be invaluable as Telix rolls out its first commercial product."

Ms. Olson added, "I am delighted to join the Board of Telix at this exciting phase in the Company's journey. I look forward to working with the Telix team to leverage my experience and networks to guide the Company through the next phase of its trajectory, in particular the launch of Illuccix and the commercialization of follow-on diagnostic and therapeutic products."

Ms. Olson will join Telix as an independent Non-Executive Director and will be a member of the Audit and Risk Committee. Her appointment is effective 31 March 2022. Ms. Olson will stand for re-election as a Non-Executive Director at Telix's Annual General Meeting, to be held on 18 May 2022.

Telix advises that Mr. Oliver Buck will retire from the Board at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting. Having served on the Telix Board since 16 January 2017, Mr. Buck has taken the decision to retire from the Board due to the increasing time commitment associated with his portfolio of global Board and advisory roles.

"On behalf of the Board and the Company I sincerely thank Oliver for his five years of service to Telix. His technical expertise and industry knowledge has been essential during Telix's early, formative years, and we remain very grateful for his contributions to the Company." concluded Kevin McCann.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rules, an Appendix 3X Initial Director's Notice for Ms. Olson accompanies this announcement.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix's lead product, Illuccix® (kit for preparation of gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection) for prostate cancer imaging, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),[1] and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).[2] Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for this investigational candidate in Europe[3] and Canada.[4]

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Disclosure Committee.

Legal Notices

This announcement may include forward-looking statements that relate to anticipated future events, financial performance, plans, strategies or business developments. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "outlook", "forecast" and "guidance", or other similar words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's good-faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other considerations that exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future and there can be no assurance that any of the assumptions will prove to be correct. In the context of Telix's business, forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of Telix's preclinical and clinical studies, and Telix's research and development programs; Telix's ability to advance product candidates into, enrol and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities; the commercialisation of Telix's product candidates, if or when they have been approved; estimates of Telix's expenses, future revenues and capital requirements; Telix's financial performance; developments relating to Telix's competitors and industry; and the pricing and reimbursement of Telix's product candidates, if and after they have been approved. Telix's actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and the differences may be adverse. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or a change in expectations or assumptions.

The Telix Pharmaceuticals name and logo are trademarks of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and its affiliates (all rights reserved).

