Craig Mermel and Dan Trietsch Join Precision Neuroscience as Machine Learning and Software Leads

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Neuroscience Corporation announced this week that it has filled two technical leadership positions, advancing its efforts to build the data, machine learning, and software infrastructure that will power the next generation of brain-computer interface technology.

Craig Mermel has joined the company as President and Chief Product Officer, overseeing its use of data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Mermel is an expert in the application of machine learning in healthcare. He comes to Precision from Google, where he led a group of data scientists, clinicians, and engineers exploring the use of artificial intelligence to diagnose and treat a wide variety of cancers. Before that, he spent four years at Apple, managing a team that developed health and fitness features for the Apple Watch. He also worked for nearly a decade as a researcher at the Broad Institute, where he built machine learning tools that have been used to identify key genes implicated in cancer.

Dan Trietsch will serve as Principal Software Architect. He has twenty-five years of software engineering experience, most recently at Apple, where he worked as a senior engineering manager on the company's CoreMotion team, developing health and fitness features for the Apple Watch and iPhone.

Mermel and Trietsch have a history of successful collaboration with Precision's Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, Ben Rapoport . Rapoport and Mermel met in the MD-PhD program at Harvard Medical school, where they both earned their medical degrees. Rapoport concurrently earned his PhD in electrical engineering from MIT; Mermel earned a PhD in cancer genomics from Harvard. (Rapoport specializes in neurosurgery, Memel in pathology.) While still graduate students, Rapoport and Mermel co-founded a company called Simbionics, which developed pioneering health software for wearable technology. Trietsch was their first software engineering hire. In 2014, Simbionics was acquired by a major technology company.

Rapoport said that he was thrilled to be reuniting with Mermel and Trietsch. "Craig's and Dan's skills are critical to Precision's mission, because, as brain-computer interface technology becomes more sophisticated, data, machine learning, and software will become increasingly central to unlocking its full potential. In their years at companies such as Google and Apple, both Craig and Dan have learned how to create products that can scale to tens of millions of users, and this will be essential in building technology that, we hope, will create life-changing results for tens of millions of patients."

Precision Neuroscience Corporation has offices in New York and California, and seeks to expand its team in each location.

